Our 2019 tour to Beer Paradise will feature a little bit of Deutschland, a dabble in the Netherlands and the usual awesome beer-filled destinations in Belgium culminating in the renowned Zythos Festival.

Due to Easter we’ll be departing on Monday April 22 and returning the following Monday, April 29. The land cost for the week is $1750 p.p. dbl. occ. and $2180 sgl. Roundtrip airfare is add’l $719.

– Flying into Frankfurt, we’ll soon be quenching with Kolsch in Cologne after a lunch stop en route. Overnighting there we’ll be diggin’ the malt in the Alt for a Dusseldorf lunch heading for the Netherlands with of course a brewery stop and our digs in Tegelen in a castle with a moat!

Looks like it’s Trappist Thursday this year, as we descend into Belgium with stops at Achel and Cafe Trappisten, Westmalle then on to set up HQ in Antwerp.

Brewery visits or a free day for Friday, then a day in Bruges for Saturday and the Zythos Festival Sunday.

Due to airport logistics, Sunday overnight is in Brussels.