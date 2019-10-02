2020 Beer Paradise Tour Features France, Belgium and Zythos

by ecteam

Ale Street News’ 2020 Beer Paradise tour is taking a sideways gander to the Celtic

culture of French Bretagne and Normandie. Landing in Paris, the group will partake

of Brews, Ciders and Calvados with stays in Saint-Malo and Bayeux and visits to

Mont Saint-Michel, the World War II memorials, and various breweries and cideries.

Then the real meat of the tour – westward to Belgium and a ritual stop at

Westvleteren’s In de Vrede cafe on the way into our HQ in Brugge. Brewery visits of

course, and a transfer to Brussels, The Night of Great Thirst Lambic Festival,

culminating as usual in the world-famous Zythos Festival.

It’s a lot to pack in, so we added a day more than our usual excursions. The price is

$1950 pp dbl occ and $2325 sgl occ. Round trip airfare Newark-Paris/Brussels-

Newark can be added – currently the fare is $1049.

Full itinerary HERE

Reservation form HERE

Fill out form on computer and e-mail to tony@alestreetnews.com or print and mail with payment to Ale Street News, P.O. Box 1125, Maywood,

NJ 07607.