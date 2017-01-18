craftbeerdotcom-728x90

25th Wee Heavy Anniversary Going on Tap

Ale Street News 25th Anniversary Wee Heavy Scotch Ale Collab release at Brix City Brewing. This beer is a Wee Heavy brewed with Maris Otter Pale Ale Malt and a classic Scottish Ale Strain. Coming in at 7.3% the malt sweetness is nicely balanced out.

ASN will be celebrating 25 with the 7.3% brew at these North Jersey locations:

Gaslight Brewery, South Orange - Jan 26

Great Beer Expo, Meadowlands - Feb 4

The Shepherd & Knucklehead, Haledon - Feb 7

The Shep, Hoboken - early Feb

Cloverleaf Tavern, Caldwell - Feb 13

ShopRite, Wallington - Feb 18, 2-4pm

C'mon down for raffle prizes and Wee Heavy.

