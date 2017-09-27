3 Daughters Brewing Wins National Award

3 Daughters Brewing, one of the fastest growing breweries from Florida, was awarded the Emerging Business Achievement Award by the U.S. Chamber during the Dream Big Small Business of the Year celebration in Washington D.C. The annual award ceremony celebrates the achievements of small businesses and honors their contributions to America’s economic growth.

“This award is a testament to our amazing team and their dedication to making outstanding craft beer,” said Mike Harting, CEO of 3 Daughters Brewing. “We are honored to be chosen from the many small businesses that are making a difference by creating jobs and driving the local economy. We were the only company from Florida to be nominated and were thrilled to be chosen.”

3 Daughters Brewing was chosen by a panel of judges from 18 finalists across the U.S. and the award was presented in Washington D.C. on September 12.

Leigh Harting, Owner, 3 Daughters Brewing, said they were not able to go to Washington to accept the award as hurricane Irma was moving through Florida. “However, we were able to help some in the community by opening the brewery as a shelter of sorts and had 55 people, 12 dogs and 6 cats as we weathered the storm. It was a privilege to be able to assist during the hurricane but were sorry to miss the small business summit and award ceremony,” said Leigh.