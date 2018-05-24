3rd Annual Maspeth Craft Beer Festival June 15

Presented by The Kiwanis Club of Maspeth, the 3rd Annual Maspeth Craft Beer Festival will be held at Friday, June 15 at the Knockdown Center in Maspeth, Queens. It will feature some of the finest beers from some of the best breweries from NYC as well as several from across the US and abroad. In addition to the great beers available, the fest features cider, wine tasting and live music headlined by Enda Keegan. Several food vendors will be available offering tasty choices for an additional cost. All of the proceeds will go to charities supported by the Kiwanis Club of Maspeth. $50 in advance, $60 at the door, $10 designated driver.

Tickets and info: https://knockdown.center/event/3rd-annual-maspeth-craft-beer-festival/