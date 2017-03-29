banbridge-asn728x90pxreach

Ale Street News VIP Package – Mondial de la Biere Festival, Montreal, Quebec

Ale Street News VIP Package

Mondial de la Biere Festival, Montreal, Quebec

June 14-18, 2017

The Mondial de la Biere Festival in Montreal is celebrating its 24th edition and once again ASN is offering a VIP package for those venturing north of the border. The dates are June 14-18 and the VIP package includes a festival starter kit with souvenir tasting glass, 30 coupons; a Beer Trek guide to Quebec; a walking brewery tour of Montreal with ASN Editor Tony Forder; and a Reception on the Mondial de la Biere VIP Esplanade and beer tasting with all-day VIP access Sat. June 17

