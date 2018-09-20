Allentown Beer Fest this Saturday, 9-22-18

The Hamilton District Main Street Program, in partnership with Cork & Cage, is proud to present the 3rd Annual Allentown Beer Festival on Saturday, Sept. 22 in downtown Allentown from 1-5pm.! 

Join us in the 500 & 600 blocks of Hamilton Street for an afternoon of great beers, great food and fantastic music in our vibrant downtown!

Allentown Beer Fest returns with, you guessed it, more beer! This year, we’re bringing over 60 breweries and close to 120 beers to sample from. Live music by Cunningham & Associates and Lazy Dogma will play all afternoon, and nearby restaurants, will be selling delicious food out on the street. A number of craft vendors will be showcasing their wares during the event – all can stop by to browse and shop!

More info and tickets

