Nothing spreads the warmth and cheer of the holiday season quite like Anchor Christmas Ale. While this smooth and creamy winter warmer offers more than enough merriment on its own, it also makes a delicious ingredient in a unique egg nog recipe. For upcoming holiday parties and family gatherings, the folks at Anchor Brewing suggest Chef Ryan Scott’s Holiday Beer Nog, below, made with 2017 Anchor Christmas Ale.

Chef Ryan Scott’s Holiday Beer Nog

(Makes 2 quarts)

Ingredients:

4 pasteurized eggs

½ cup light brown sugar

1 ½ cups buttermilk

1 cup cream

¼ cup 2017 Anchor Christmas Ale

½ oz brandy

1/8 tsp ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp ground nutmeg

1/8 tsp ground ginger

Instructions:

Separate the egg whites and yolks. In a mixer, on low, beat sugar into the yolks until smooth. Keep the mixer on and slowly add buttermilk, cream, beer, brandy and spices. Separately, beat egg whites until soft peaks form and fold into the egg cream mixture. Pour into glass and top with whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon.

Check out the Brew Chef’s Holiday Pumpkin recipes