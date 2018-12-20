A-B InBev to Research THC, CBD beverages in Canada; Industrial Arts to Open 2nd Location in Beacon, NY

A-B InBev has announced a partnership with Canadian cannabis company Tilray to research non-alcoholic beverages infused with THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol).

The companies will invest $50 million to research the Canadian market for cannabis-derived beverages. Under the agreement A-B owned Labatt Breweries will work with High Park Co., a Tilray subsidiary that services the adult-use cannabis industry in Canada.

Legal recreational cannabis sales throughout Canada began in October 2018.Earlier in the year U.S. Constellation brands announced it would invest $4 billion in Canadian Canopy Growth Corporation.

In the U.S. Lagunitas Brewing (owned by Heineken) has already experimented with THC on-alcoholic beverages in California. So far 10 states have legalized recreational marijuana – Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont, Washington as well as Washington D.C.

Industrial Arts Announces Plans for 2nd Beacon Location

Industrial Arts Brewing has announced plans to open a second brewery, taproom, and event space in Beacon, New York. Slated to open to the public in spring 2019, Industrial Arts will be the anchor tenant and co-owner of the 150,000 sq ft facility overlooking Mount Beacon.

Immediate plans for the multi-level facility include a tasting room with ample outdoor seating and panoramic mountain views, a New York State focused beverage program, to-go beer, and food truck partners for the Spring 2019 opening.

The second phase of the build out, planned for completion in 2020, will include a large, versatile events center, smaller private spaces designed to accommodate a variety of party sizes, a distribution center, and a state-of-the-art production brewery capable of producing in excess of 50,000 barrels annually.

The brewery also announced that its original Garnerville location, opened in August 2016, is also in expansion mode as the brewery continues to create jobs, add hi-tech brewing and packaging equipment, additional tanks, and expand the current taproom to accommodate more guests. The brewery currently distributes beer to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Japan.