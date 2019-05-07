Award winners: Kim Jordan, Lauren Woods Limbach, Danielle D’Alessandro

It was an all-women sweep in the Brewers Association awards handed out at the Craft Brewers Conference in Denver April 8-10. For the first time the BA’s three annual awards went to three prominent women in the craft brewing industry – and two of them were from the same brewery.

Co-founder of New Belgium Brewing Co. and former BA president Kim Jordan earned the Industry Recognition Award. For many the recognition seemed long overdue. As well as her accomplishments for New Belgium, Kim was instrumental in the merging of the two trade associations (the Brewers Association of America and the Institute of Brewing Studies) in the early 2000s. It was around that time she became a flag bearer for the craft brewing industry with her bold but prescient claim that craft beer could easily claim a 10% market share. At the time it was around 5% – now it’s at 13%.

Jordan’s New Belgium colleague, Cellar Director and Blender Lauren Woods Limbach received the Russell Schehrer Award for Innovation in Craft Brewing. A sensory expert par excellence, Lauren is at the helm of New Belgium’s hallowed sour beer programs.

Executive Director of the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild, Danielle D’Alessandro won the F.X. Matt Defense of the Industry Award.