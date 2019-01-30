Blue Point President Jenna Lally flanked by ASN Publishers Tony Forder and Jack Babin at the launch of the brewery’s new IPA.

Blue Point Brewing is about to break out. The Patchogue, LI brewery founded in 1998, and bought by AB-InBev in 2014 is nearing the opening of its new facility. The brewing giant poured a few million dollars into the project, making it by far the biggest brewing facility on LI, and in the NYC area. You have to go up to Two Roads in Stratford, CT to find bigger or over to A-B’s plant in Newark, NJ.

Brewing has been going on at the new place – a converted school building in Patchogue – and they’ve been throwing some parties. Last weekend a parking lot party featuring three brews collabed with local homebrewers; couple of weeks ago a shindig in Brooklyn to launch their new IPA, New England style hopped with Denali, Citra, and El Dorado but with a 6% New York twist.

More new beers: Conceived when the looming L train shutdown looked like a 15 month headache for New Yorkers, What the L is a Helles Lager, 5.7%. The brew will be available for purchase in NYC come April, shutdown or no shutdown

They have a new lager too to go along with flagship Toasted Lager – so easy-drinking that it’s a Shore Thing anytime, anywhere. Brewed with local sea salt from at Amagansett Sea Salt Co.

And if you’re looking for a job, this Tuesday, Feb. 5 they’re holding a job fair at their new location from 12-8pm. Check their facebook page. The tasting room opening is slated for spring.

Sierra Nevada Resilience Raises Funds for Camp Fire Restoration

Following its Resilience IPA brewing campaign, Sierra Nevada Brewing is committing at least $10 million to a new grant program aimed at helping northern California communities recover from last November’s “Camp Fire.”

Nearly 1,000 breweries nationwide, including many in New Jersey and in the Northeast, as well as an additional 500 around the world, agreed to brew the Resilience recipe provided by Sierra Nevada. Many malt, hops and yeast suppliers contributed ingredients.

The Butte Strong Fund which is organized by the North Valley Community Foundation and the Aaron Rodgers NorCal Fire Recovery Fund, as well as Sierra Nevada, will provide aid to communities rather than to individuals affected by the wildfire, the largest in the state’s history, destroying nearly 20,000 homes, making homeless tens of thousands residents, and killing 85 people.

Prior to the Resilience campaign, SN owners, the Grossman family, pitched in $100,000 to begin the fundraising efforts. Other breweries participated, including Bay Area-based Trumer Brauerei, which matched the $100,000 donation. It’s estimated that the Resilience program could generate as much as $15 million if brewing estimates are reached. By purchasing Resilience IPA beer drinkers around the world have supported victims of the tragic fire.

Asahi to Buy Fuller’s Beer and Cider Business

As an ex-pat Brit, I have to say the announcement that iconic London brewery Fuller’s had sold their beer and cider business to Tokyo-based Asahi Group Holdings was a big surprise, to say the least. Apparently there’s more money in pubs and hotels, 380 of which will continue to be owned and operated by Fuller Smith & Turner in London and the south of England. Although Asahi will operate the famous Griffin Brewery in Chiswick and sell brands such as London Pride, Fuller’s ESB, Frontier Lager and Cornish Orchards cider, Fuller’s will maintain ownership of said brands. Asahi acquired former SAB Miller brands Peroni and Pilsner Urquell in 2016.

Widmer Closes Portland Pub

After more than 22 years of operation, the Craft Brew Alliance announced it will close its Widmer Brothers pub in Portland, OR. The closure of the taproom – which is located below CBA’s corporate offices and opposite Widmer’s production facility – comes a year after the company scrapped a full-service kitchen at the location. The CBA cited decreasing foot traffic and increasing competition from over 115 breweries in the Portland Metro area as reasons for the closure.