Beer Repellant Shoes For Beer Drinkers

Adidas has announced a new pair of beer shoes  – sneakers aimed at the beer drinker, specifically the Octoberfest attending beer drinker. The shoes feature a blue and white checked lining and leather trim with “Prost” (cheers) stitched on the side. What makes these shoes as functional as they are attractive is a DPBR- that is, Durable Puke and Beer Repelling – coating.

These German-made Adidas are available on-line for 199.99 euros, or about $240 at www.43einhalb.com/en/adidas-muenchen-made-in-germany-oktoberfest-184082. Grab a pair of these to go with your lederhosen and you will be set for Oktoberfest – wherever you celebrate it!

