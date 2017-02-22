Beer Tourism Comes of Age

By Jack Curtin

One of the first things that people who didn’t care that much about the beer itself discovered during the dawning of craft beer was that the opening of a new brewery in a declining neighborhood (often the only locations early brewers could afford) almost always revitalized the area and attracted other new businesses. It soon became apparent that a local brewery was even more beneficial. Newly opened breweries rapidly became major attractions which drew visitors and their wallets into an area. The steady growth of beer tourism ever since has made “beercations” – vacations built around visiting as many breweries as possible – all the rage.

A Neilson report from last June said that 47% of craft beer purchasers visited a brewery while traveling in 2015, and, in October, the latest industry figures from the Brewers Association reported that over 10 million visitors toured its member breweries in 2014. Using that BA data, Travelocity, the huge online travel agency, has created the very first Beer Tourism Index, listing the top 20 large and small metropolitan areas in the nation for a proper beercation. You can do a quick online search to get that information, but here are a couple of hints. Go to Colorado (two locations each on both lists) or go to Portland (either one); both the Maine and Washington cities make the large metro list. Admittedly there are some oddities in the Travelocity listing, including Lancaster, PA, as #19 on the large metro list and Ocean City, NJ #15 among the small metro suggestions. Perhaps the most striking head-scratcher is that Ashville, NC, which most beer fanciers would probably consider among the top vacation destinations, is only #7 in small metro.

One of the simplest ways to undertake a beercation is to follow official "beer trails" created by a group of breweries or a state or regional government tourist agency. These are similar to the wine trails which have been popular in California's Napa Valley and New York's Finger Lake's region for decades. The best on the road day trips are designed around locations which are close enough together that you can spend a pleasant visit at each and not be looking at your phone to see if it's time to hit the road again. They are often incentivized with various rewards for visiting each destination on the route and used to involve "passports" to be stamped or other proof of visits; social media and modern technology have simplified all that.

Obviously, following a beer trail will require that someone be the designated driver, an assignment that can be shared if the trip is a multi-day affair. Indeed, avoiding excessive drinking by everyone in your party is not just a matter of safety and common sense. The last thing you want is potentially disruptive behavior by someone in your group which will embarrass you while at the brewery. Allan Wright runs two tour companies, Zephyr Adventures and Taste Vacations, which offer wine, food, and beer tours including one to Belgium, and he says that troublesome behavior is one of the issues that will be addressed during three conferences at his first Beer Marketing & Tourism Conference in Asheville this March. “Tourists who come to a brewery on their own might have unreasonable expectations or be ill-prepared, but tourists who come with tour companies should not be. Good tour operators work in advance with breweries to create a visit that works for both parties and set expectations for their customers.”

Beer tourism is easier than ever in urban areas. Most cities with a strong beer culture offer beer-focused bus tours that often include destinations in the suburbs as well, and there is also the option of doing all your visits on foot or by public transportation which will let you add a few good beer bars and restaurants into the mix. That approach would likely appeal to those who want to have complete control and keep things simple while traveling with family or a small group of friends. There are a lot of factors to be considered in planning such jaunts. Do research in advance to be sure any breweries you plan to visit are open and welcoming to visitors on the day and time you expect to arrive. You'll also want to know if there is a regular tour schedule and plan around that and if non-alcoholic beverages and food will be available.

The good news is that brewers generally like to have visitors and, especially when they are part of organized groups, they are treated like guests rather than intruders. Dawn Perry of floating Bridge Brewing in Seattle notes that “we were homebrewers before we opened the brewery and we would always have beer stops planned out when we traveled. Now, we go on even more focused beercations; it’s just another example of how easy it is to mix work and fun when you're in the craft beer business.” Dan Lehnerer of New Oberpfalz Brewing in Northwest Indiana says that "tourists are good customers and a lot of fun. They're friendly and fun, and tend to go with a sampler flight. They usually get bottles or growlers to go, along with merchandise (especially if they're from far away), which is also good. We like hearing their stories and having them share their experiences.”

Jose Herrera of Islamorda Beer Co. in the Florida Keys points out that tourists are good for business because they provide a broader spectrum of reaction to its beers. “Their visits give us a revolving palate from all over the country. Our beers are all sessionable and to get people from the Northeast or Mid-West trying them and giving us feedback greatly helps us out.” And Rich Tucciarone of Colorado’s Mountain Tap Brewery notes along similar lines that “beercationers often are the most knowledgeable beer guests we get,” and then adds a touch of humor. “Granted, visitors do sometimes turn their brains off when on vacation. How many times have I had to say ‘Please don’t touch that, it’s hot! Seriously, don’t touch that!!”

Related Posts via Categories