Belgium, The Netherlands and the Zythos Festival April 17-24, 2017

The 2017 Tour to Belgium, ASN's 20th trip to Beer Paradise, begins in Amsterdam, with a free day to roam the streets and cafes culminating with a dinner at the envelope-pushing Brouwerij de Molen. Overnight is in nearby Rotterdam. The next day features a visit to one of our favorite locations, the Trappist monastery at Koningshoven, brewers of La Trappe. We'll add another brewery stop on our way back to Rotterdam.

Thence we're into Belgium, first to the little hamlet of Baarle-Hertog, a Belgian protusion into the surrounding Netherlands countryside. There we'll find Brouwerij De Dochter Van de Korenaar (Daughter of the Ear of Corn) where, in their tiny taproom, we sang Happy Birthday to the brewer's wife a few years ago. Well, now they have a brand new tasting room and their barrel-aged beers are some of the best in Europe. From there, a quick Westmalle at Le Trappisten cafe, sandwiches to go, and just to change it up a bit, a visit to Genever (gin) distillery in Aalst. Not the one we went to before, Aalst's other one. Yes we're going to kick some A.... nevermind. Oh yes, we'll arrive in beautiful Bruges for lodgings.

We've been trying to get into Brasserie Dupont again since our first visit 15 years ago, but various obstacles such as tasting room reconstruction seemed to get in the way. Not any more. Having met Brewmaster Oliver Dedeycker in NYC earlier this year ASN Editor Tony Forder received a personal invite, so prepare yourself for Saison Dupont – from the source! On our way back to Bruges, we'll stop at Rodenbach and visit with our friend Brewmaster Rudi, who will no doubt imbue us with some more Rodenbach philosophy.

That brings us to Saturday when the fun begins in earnest – with the Zythos Fest in Leuven, Belgium's biggest and best artisanal festival. En route we'll visit Brasserie Cantillon, king of the lambics, on their Open Brewing day. Overnight in Brussels.

In a nice little twist this year, we'll not be up early to the airport, but have a day to chill in Brussels and a lunch jaunt to de Kroon the, research brewpub outside of town.

There you have it – 4-star hotels, luxury liner bus, exemplary company, and of course paradisical ales. Follow the links for full itinerary and reservation form.

