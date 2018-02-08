Blue Point Brewing now has so much money they’re throwing gold flakes into the kettle! That’s right, the Long Island-based brewery that was bought by AB-InBev in 2014 is adding gold flakes to its Oh Limb Pick Golden Ale, brewed just in time for the Olympics.

Their PR company informed us of this “very important product launch that combines curling (your arm) and the luge (drinking from an ice luge, that is) and is guaranteed to bring home the gold. The Golden Ale has real gold flakes added into the kettle, so if you’re anything like our brewers, you can skip the gym and still bring home the gold.”

The 5.5% ale is hopped with Apollo, Zinc, Zeus and Brewers Gold hops and dry hopped with, of course, Olympic. The beer actually goes down pretty nicely – but we didn’t see or taste any gold flakes. Were they filtered out?

AB InBev is currently building a multi-million dollar brewery in Patchogue for it’s LI star.