Boil-Over Around the Bend?

By Tony Forder

That sure was a year crammed full of beer. With U.S. breweries topping the 5,000 mark for the first time the craft brewing industry is rolling at a full boil – indeed maybe headed for a boil-over. Those 2,500 new breweries over the past few years are making an impact on retail sales, as more and more beerlovers gravitate to their local tasting rooms for fresh beer.

Alarm was sounded earlier in the year about a craft beer slowdown, but after several years of double-digit growth, it is hardly surprising...and most of the slowdown was in the bigger brands like Sam Adams Lager and Sierra Nevada Pale Ale. Stone Brewing made headlines by laying off a bunch of employees, but their expansion mode was a little off the charts.

At the other end of the spectrum, AB InBev's craft acquisitions were not quite as aggressive as in 2015, perhaps because they were largely occupied by the year-long transition process of their takeover of SAB Miller. But they did pick up VA's Devil's Backbone and Karbach out of Texas, as well as, somewhat surprisingly, the largest homebrew supplier in the country, Northern Brewing Supply - the big guys obviously want a piece of every pie. AB InBev was, however, left at the altar by Cigar City who opted for a partnership with Oscar Blues instead. Their purchase of the Belgian brewery Bosteels, brewers of Triple Karmeliet, Kwak and Deus, also came as something of a surprise.

Meanwhile equity cash continued to gush into the craft brewing sector with such independent-minded breweries as Dogfish Head, Victory, Founders and Oscar Blues all taking on investments. Terrapin, already owned 25 percent by Miller Coors, sold out completely, while Brooklyn Brewery sold a 25% share to Japanese brewer Kirin.

On the palatial side of things, those hazy IPAs, now often referred to as Northeastern or New England IPAs are all the rage. Suspended hop particles and back end hop additions are de rigeur as a parade of new fruity-flavored hops hit the market - it's all about the aromatics baby! But, it's not just about the beer – cideries, meaderies and distilleries are all booming in this merry land of ours!

Sour beers are becoming increasingly popular, barrel-aged is through the roof, with more and more brewers going the wine-barrel route as bourbon barrels become rarer and pricier. Some say lagers are making a return, some say 2017 will be a year for a Belgian bounceback – and maybe the year when we cease to call American beers Belgian style. And then there's the continuing avalanche of beer sodas - from root beer to...well, you name it (although I'm not so sure that alcoholic seltzer is here to stay)!

The fight for tap handles is getting fiercer, distributors are fighting a rearguard action again SKU-maggedon (label proliferation) and still there are a couple of thousand homebrewers planning to turn pro. The pace that things are going in the beverage industry, 2017 could well be the year for a boil-over!

Related Posts via Categories