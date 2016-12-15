Beer Books of 2016

Complete IPA

By Joshua Bernstein

Sterling Epicure

Walk into most craft beer bars these days and you'll probably find half the taps devoted to the now ubiquitous style, IPA, or India Pale Ale. The British style elevated to prominence by American brewers has now become a global phenomenon – non-English speaking beer lovers just ask for "eepa".

So there's plenty of subject matter here for author Joshua Bernstein to tackle. He discusses the history and evolution of India Pale Ales with chapters on English and American IPAs. The latter is broken down geographically with short thrift given to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Only one NY IPA is mentioned – Ithaca Flower Power, and none at all from the Mid-Atlantic even though it is mentioned in the title.

Double and Triple IPAs get their own chapter – which is where you run into names like Molotov Heavy, Hopboom, Dreadnaught, Hop Zombie and Hopsecutioner – as does Session IPAs.

Other IPAs are covered in one big chapter: Seasonal – Wet and Fresh Hop; Grain influenced – Wheat and Rye IPAs; Color based – Red, White and Black IPAs; Yeast driven – IPLs, Belgian and Brettanomyces IPAs; Flavored – Wood-Aged, Citrus, Vegetable & Spiced, and Coffee IPAs; Sour and Unusual – Dry-Hopped Sours and IPA's New Frontiers. It's an IPA world out there and Bernstein lists 200 India Pale Ales to drink – right now!

Beer FAQ

By Jeff Cioletti

Backbeat Books

Author Jeff Cioletti is not the only voice to proclaim, "There has never been, in the history of the world, a better time to drink beer!" And most beer experts agree. With a rapidly approaching number of 5,000 active breweries in the U.S. and a smorgasbord of specialty imports, there has never been as much choice in beer.

Such proliferation begats confusion in the consumer, and Cioletti is here to answer some of those burning beer questions.

Beer FAQ sheds light on the journey from the brewhouse to the drinker's glass, offers a touch of history, a global tour including old and new worlds, and a glimpse at the breweries and individuals leading the modern brewing renaissance. He provides a better understanding of the many varieties of beer out there as well as the best places to drink them, and the proper glassware to use. As something of an unusual bonus in beer books, he draws some nostalgic beer parallels in pop culture – from advertising to TV to movies.

The Beer Geek Handbook

By Patrick Dawson

Storey Publishing

In many arenas the term "Geek" is synonymous with "Nerd", a pejorative term. Not so in the new world of beer, or craft beer – Beer Geek is a badge to be worn proudly, and even respected. This tongue-in-cheek tome celebrates Beer Geekdom while drawing a line between that and Beer Snobbery. "To a Beer Snob, beer knowledge is something to be hoarded, and pulled out only to put a newbie in his place. A Beer Geek uses that same knowledge to show the uninitiated the light."

This book is for those who have made beer a lifestyle. It includes The Ten Beer Geek Commandments as well as the Beer Geek Hall of Fame. Filled to the brim with quirky illustrations by Greg Kletsel, Beer Geek etiquette, hilarious quizzes, and plenty of fancy terms, this book serves as the definitive guide to becoming an expert on and an advocate for good beer.

The World Atlas of Beer - Revised and Expanded

By Tim Webb and Stephen Beaumont

Sterling Epicure

This newly revised and expanded edition of The World Atlas of Beer features new coverage of countries such as Poland and Switzerland, India and China – as well as up-to-the-moment beer industry information and trends. Join renowned experts Tim Webb and Stephen Beaumont on the ultimate beer journey, covering some 80 countries from Austria to Zimbabwe and all points in between.

This richly illustrated, comprehensive guide kicks off in Europe, travels through the Americas and Asia, before ending in the Middle East and Africa. Along the way, you’ll learn about everything from the wheat beers of Bavaria to Belgium’s Trappist ales, Finnish sahti to Lithuanian kaimiskas and barrel-aged Californian beers to Vietnamese bìa hoi. Webb and Beaumont also offer a fascinating history of beer, an in-depth look at the science and art of brewing and an all-new ‘Bad Beer Guide’ to help drinkers get the best from their brews.

The Secrets of Master Brewers

By Jeff Alworth

Storey Publishing

(March 2017 release)

In his introduction, author of renowned The Beer Bible, Jeff Alworth said he asked himself the question, after counting nearly 500 homebrewing books available on Amazon, "Do we really need another one"

Yes, was his answer as he embarked on a global tour to divine the secrets of brewers around the world. He discovered that various country's iconic beer styles are heavily influenced by that country's culture, something that is simply not translated in most homebrewing books. This guided tour of some of the finest breweries in Europe, and North America showcases the culture, brewing techniques, equipment, and geographic factors that shape their distinctive beers. But the true value of this book may be the 26 recipes Alworth includes for creating each style, including Irish Stout, German Weissbier, Belgian Saison, Italian Lager and American Hoppy Ale.

Tasting Beer, 2nd Edition

By Randy Mosher

Storey Publishing

(April 2017 release)

Randy Mosher is a prolific beer writer, educator and evangelist – a true renaissance beer man. With more beer choices and breweries available than ever, this is a timely update to Mosher's original compendium. With a style somewhere between chemist and drinking buddy the author introduces readers to the world of beer and provides the tools to enjoy it to the fullest.

Updates to the second edition include recent developments in the science of taste and explanations of how cultural factors influence taste. Expanded sections on current global craft beer trends, new beer cocktail recipes, and updated food pairings are all included. Tasting Beer provides a valuable educational tool not only for the lay beer person, but also for the professional. Those wishing to become Cicerone's, the major beer professional certification, will find the necessary information on draft systems as well tutorials on how to develop the taste and sensory skills required to professionally judge and evaluate different brews. This truly is An Insiders Guide to the World's Greatest Drink.

Related Posts via Categories