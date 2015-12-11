A Brace of Ballantines or a Pabst Trifecta

By Tony Forder

The taps at Mike's local did not impress me. Yuengling was about the best they had, and I'm not a fan. Lenora's is kind of a Coyote Ugly kind of a bar, so I wasn't that surprised. But they did have some decent craft bottles. Rogue Dead Guy, DuClaw Sweet Baby Jesus, Mike's choice, peanut butter and chocolate – he liked it at first, but it's a lot to get through. Aventinus, and then I spied Ballantine IPA.

This remake of the original recipe for Ballantine IPA by label owner Pabst came out last year. It was pretty good too, and impressive that an IPA, dating back to the '70s could still stick out in today's crowded IPA-crazed market. Even more impressive that this 7.2%, 70-IBU brew existed in the 1970s. When Ballantine closed, the label passed from company to company becoming increasingly stepped on and watered down. The original recipe featured distilled hop oil, which was kind of unique, at the time, and still is except for Sierra Nevada's foray into Hop Hunter last year.

I enjoyed the IPA as Mike and I played some pool, kind of a challenge since Mike is legally blind. I beat him barely. For my next beer, well, I was getting the feel of the place and I thought it apt to stay with Pabst. I ordered a Blue Ribbon. Surprisingly I enjoyed that too. Sometimes it feels really good to get off that craft beer horse and give your palate a break from hops and malt overload.

I said to Mike, "We gotta go to my place so we can complete the trifecta." He raised his eyebrows questioningly. I told him I received a sample of a new Ballantine remake and it was sitting in my fridge. It was a special reserve beer that was never released to the public.

I told Mike what I knew about Ballantine Burton Ale. I had come across a bottle back in the '90s when I wrote a beer column for the Bergen Record. The sample was provided by a local resident who's father had been ticket manager for the Yankees. Ballantine used to do special holiday bottlings for associates who had a liking for beer, including some members of Yankees organization (Casey Stengl had one!) of which Ballantine owned a part. The brew was never for sale.

The label on each bottle read, "Not for Sale. Brewed especially for ..... on May 12 1946, bottled (on the one I had) November 1964." The brew was aged in odd-shaped oak tanks in the bowels of the Ballantine Brewery; the tanks had a zwickel (tap) that was kept locked and only two people had keys – the brewmaster and the quality control chief. Each year in November the brews were sampled and blended where appropriate for the special bottlings.

Pabst Brewmaster Gerg Deuhs said he got enough insight from a one-time quality control manager at Ballantine to send him in the right direction for the Burton Ale re-creation. It is based on the Ballantine IPA recipe, but with more malt and the addition of some specialty grains. The brew was fermented at a low temperature for six to seven weeks in an old tank Deuhs found at the Cold Springs brewery that was similar in shape to the Ballantine tanks. "This is twice as long as for a normal ale," Deuhs said, "But we thought it would result in a better beer." The tank was lined with oak spirals to recreate the oak-aging effect. The beer was dry hopped then cold conditioned "as cold as we could get the tanks" – below 28 degrees.

The result is an incredibly smooth, malty brew which belies its 11.3% – "the greatest beer that was never sold," in Deuhs' words and a fitting finish to our Pabst trifecta.

Deuhs brewed only 500 barrels, which resulted in 5,000 cases and some draft kegs, and it's only available in the Northeast, Ballantine's original distribution footprint. Deuhs said the Burton Ale will be brewed and vintage dated once a year once – get ready for vertical tastings 10 years from now! – and hinted at the release of other defunct Ballantine brews in 2016. Meanwhile they'll be experimenting with Ballantine IPA in cans in southeast markets.

