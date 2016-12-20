December 2016 - January 2017

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from North Carolina!!

By Tim "The Brew Chef" Schafer

Well that wonderful time of year is upon us again and I just can’t wait to cook for so many of my friends and family over this joyous holiday season.

For this special holiday issue I am featuring a local North Carolina brewery of which I am very fond. The D9 Brewery is located in Cornelius, about 40 minutes from downtown Charlotte. D9’s working partners Andrew and Aaron run a top-notch operation specializing in a unique approach to brewing. Although the D9 portfolio offers a wide range of styles, none of the entries are familiar; every D9 brew is quite unique. I have done a few very successful events at the brewery and always find it exciting, and sometimes a bit challenging, cooking and pairing food with D9 beer.

North Carolina is a rapidly growing beercentric state. From Asheville to the Outer Banks, breweries are popping up all over. Sierra Nevada recently opened a beautiful state of the art facility with its gorgeous grounds and delicious restaurant in Hendersonville, about thirty minutes from Asheville. A must see and sip when you visit North Carolina! New Belgium, another great brewery based out of Fort Collins, CO added a cool tap room and brewery right on the French Broad River just down the street from downtown Asheville. Asheville has many great breweries and beer friendly spots and was donned Beer City USA and now you now why! Charlotte and the surrounding towns also offer many breweries including D9, Ass Clown, Bayne and NODA, just to name a few. I wish everyone a happy holiday season and a healthy and prosperous new years! Cheers!

D9 Brewery's Saint Martin's Cross Scottish Ale Basted Roasted Leg of Lamb with Iocane Gose Marinated Root Vegetables and Potatoes

Lamb is truly the “meat of meats” among the meat lovers of the world! Domestic and European lamb tends to have a bolder flavor where its counterpart from Australia or New Zealand is usually quite mild and not as “gamey”. Although I prefer to roast leg of lamb on the bone, it does make it much easier to slice if you use a boneless roast. You can ask your butcher to debone and tie the lamb back on the bone, they will know what you want. For this preparation I am incorporating two beers from the D9 Brewing Co. in Cornelius, NC. First a dark full bodied, high gravity Scottish Ale donned Saint Martin’s Cross with its mellow hints of smoke and peat for the marinade and baste and a sour Gose called Iocane to accent and add a pleasant level of acidity to the earthiness of the vegetables. All in all you will spend about two hours prepping and cooking this delicious ale inspired main course that will serve eight lamb (and beer) lovers. Cheers!

To marinate the lamb:

4 pound boneless leg of lamb, tied or 5 pound bone in, deboned and tied on the bone

1 Tablespoon garlic, chopped

2 Tablespoons fresh rosemary leaves, chopped

2 cups D9 “St Martin’s Cross” Scotch Ale

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons good salt

1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

For the baste:

¾ cup honey

1 cup Scotch Ale

Reserved marinade

For the roasted root vegetables:

12 cloves garlic, peeled

6 shallots, peeled

½ pound pearl onions, peeled

4 stalks celery, diced

1 pound baby carrots

1 rutabaga, peeled and diced

2 parsnips, peeled and diced

2 turnips, peeled and diced

1 pound small red skin potatoes

1 cup D9 “Iocane” Gose

1 cup chicken broth

2 teaspoons good salt

1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

1 fresh herb bundle, rosemary, thyme and parsley

2 ounces unsalted butter

To marinate, baste and roast the lamb and vegetables:

Place the lamb and marinade ingredients into a large 2-gallon resealable bag, blend the contents and seal the bag well, while removing any excess air. Place the roast into the refrigerator and let marinade for at least 8 hours, turning it over from time to time. Remove the lamb from the bag and pour the marinade into a 2-quart saucepot. Dry the lamb with paper towel, place it on a plate and set it aside. Add the honey and beer to the marinade and simmer the mixture for 15 minutes or so until half the baste remains. Meanwhile, in a 5-quart heavy-bottom roasting pan heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil for 1 minute over medium high heat. Season the lamb with salt and pepper and carefully place the roast into the hot oil. Brown the meat on all sides. Peel the vegetables and cut into 1-inch pieces. Toss the vegetables and potatoes in the remaining ingredients except the herbs and butter. Add the mixture to the hot pan and with the herb bundle, place the lamb on top nestled in the middle. Generously brush the roast with the baste and place the pan into a preheated 350 degree oven. Continue to baste the lamb every 15 minutes. Cook the lamb for 20 minutes to the pound for medium. A 4-pound roast will take close to an hour and a half, a bit longer if it is a bone in roast. Check the lamb with a meat thermometer and 120 degrees is a perfect medium rare. Remove the roast from the pan and place it on a cutting board. Cover it with foil and let the meat rest for 10 minutes. Meanwhile remove the herb bundle and stir the butter into the vegetables add more seasoning if necessary. Slice the roast into ¼ inch portions, brush the roast with any remaining baste and serve it with the roasted vegetables. This dish will pair well with either beer; I recommend serving both with the Iocane first.

Tim “The Brew Chef” Schafer spends his time writing, cooking, catering and consulting for the past 25 years. He shares his passion for cooking with beer through his columns, beer dinners and special events. Contact him at cheftimschafer@gmail or on Facebook.

