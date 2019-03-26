By Gail Kearney, gailekearney@gmail.com

Hershey, PA – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces its new rotating Tart & Fruit Series with the release of Boysenberry Tart Ale. The first of three beers in the series, this tart, refreshing ale showcases the strange and wonderful hybrid of the blackberry and raspberry known as the boysenberry. The jammy juiciness of 12 pounds per barrel of real boysenberries is balanced with a bit of pucker, courtesy of a first-stage fermentation with lactobacillus. A second fermentation with their house yeast releases waves of fruit. The addition of coriander elicits hints of wildflowers, and a pinch of salt amplifies the refreshing sweet-tart berry goodness. Currently available in 6-packs of 12-oz cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold. Additionally, it’s also one of the featured beers in the Anthology Spring sampler pack, which also includes 12-oz bottles of year-round favorites Perpetual IPA and HopBack Amber as well as First Cut Mango IPA. http://troegs.com/ photo credit: Tröegs Independent Brewing

Baltimore, MD – Heavy Seas Beer will soon welcome the 2019 edition of Smooth Sail, a 4.5% American wheat ale with citrus. The brewery will also introduce an extremely limited, draft only variant of the beer, Mixed Berry Smooth Sail, brewed with raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries. Brewed with lemon and orange peel, Smooth Sail finishes with a citrus kick. Both versions of Smooth Sail will be available starting in April in 6-packs of 12-oz cans and on draft. The Mixed Berry Smooth Sail will only be available in select markets within Heavy Seas’ distribution footprint. Heavy Seas is also excited to announce the second release from its 15 Barrel Brewhouse in 2019, Sun Blink, a Raspberry Lemon Sour. This refreshingly tart and juicy 4.5% sour ale is bursting with raspberries and lemons to deliver the most satisfying can of sunshine ever made. Brewed just in time to snap you out of your winter funk, Sun Blink is here to get you ready for sunny days and clear skies. This beer will be exclusively available in the Heavy Seas Taproom at the brewery on April 5, in 4-packs of 16-oz cans and on draft. hsbeer.com/

Boston, MA – Marathon Brewing, a new endeavor from The Boston Beer Company, announces the launch of 26.2 Brew. Brewed with Himalayan sea salt and coriander, the golden, hazy 4.0% ale provides drinkers a crisp body and refreshing finish with 9g carbs and only 120 calories. The new 26.2 Brew evolved from the original Boston 26.2 Brew, available for the past seven years in and around Boston during the Boston Marathon. In addition to Boston, Marathon Brewing will sponsor select marathons nationwide, including the Los Angeles Marathon, the Orange County Marathon and the Myrtle Beach Marathon as well as have a presence at additional races throughout the country. Available nationwide in 6-pack bottles,12-pack slim cans, 24-oz cans and on draft. samueladams.com

Oakland, CA – The hugely popular 19 Crimes wine brand has launched three craft beers in the US. The Pilsner is made in a refreshing style with a medium dry finish. The India Pale Ale is a modern American IPA that is approachable yet complex and the Lager is clean and crisp, balancing bready malts with Old World and New World hop flavor. 19 Crimes was the first wine brand to bring augmented reality to the convicts turned colonists on the labels. All 3 beers will be available in cans with labels featuring the faces of John Boyle O’Reilly, Michael Harrington and Cornelius Dwyer Kane. Each rogue pictured comes to life to tell their unique story through the Living Wine Labels app. The beers will be tested in Ohio initially and will expand to more states by the end of the year. 19Crimes.com

Buffalo, NY – A new Labatt Blue experience is unleashed with the release of Labatt Blue Citra. Labatt Blue Citra gives beer drinkers an entirely new option by combining a hoppy flavor profile with the refreshment, quality and drinkability that one expects from Labatt Blue. The hoppy session lager starts with a bright hop aroma, then it gives drinkers a juicy, citrusy hop flavor before ending with a crisp and clean finish. Brewed with Citra and Mosaic hops and Pale it clocks in at only 4.7%, the same as Labatt Blue. Currently available in 12-oz, 16-oz and 24-oz cans. labattusa.com

White Plains, NY – Paulaner USA, the U.S. importer of the legendary Paulaner Brewery portfolio and other premium beverage alcohol brands, has announced that Paulaner Hefe-Weizen and Original Munich Lager will now be available in the U.S. in 16.9-oz cans. Traditionally unfiltered, Hefe-Weizen is naturally cloudy and silky gold under a really strong head of foam. The Lager is a true classic with its clear and bright gold sparkling hue, crowned by a pure white head. A beer which always goes down smoothly: mild, elegant malts, with a hint of sweetness and a soft hint of hops in the back note. The new cans feature a fresh new look that embodies the brands 400 year-plus Bavarian heritage. www.paulaner.com

San Diego, CA – AleSmith Brewing Co. will be making IPA fans very happy this year with the introduction of a Hopwright Series. Brütiful Day, the first release, is a crisp, dry, and refreshing 7.2% Brüt IPA brewed with Nelson Sauvin hops. This hop contributes aromatic notes of mango, pineapple, white grapes, and black pepper. The light bitterness and touch of malt make this a well-balanced beer. Upcoming Hopwright Series releases include the following: ¡Muy Sabroso!, a 6.5% tropical India pale ale brewed with Sabro hops; Tasmanian Bliss, a 5.8% IPA brewed with Australian hops; Tropical Marmalade, a 7.1% hazy IPA brewed with Aloha hops; Exercise in Fruitility, a 6.5% IPA brewed with Citra hops, coconut and passion fruit; Oishii Desu, a 6.3% IPA brewed with Sorachi ace hops, rice and yuzu. http://alesmith.com/

As the first cruise line to put a brewery on board their ships, Carnival Cruise Line is expanding into the craft brewery scene by giving travelers the chance to bring the taste of vacation home. Developed by Carnival’s in-house brewery team, three mouthwatering beers will now be available in 16-oz cans available for purchase. ThirstyFrog Caribbean Wheat is an unfiltered wheat beer with flavors of orange and spices. ParchedPig West Coast IPA is the embodiment of a traditional West Coast IPA. This hoppy, intense beer is loaded with bitterness with a bright flavor profile and distinctive aroma of citrus and pine. ParchedPig Toasted Amber Ale is highlighted by its rich amber color and notes of toasted caramel and biscuit, it is well balanced, smooth and highly drinkable. carnival.com/

St. Louis, MO – Schlafly Beer announces the release of Raspberry Hefeweizen in 16-oz cans. The hazy pink beer is a true fruit beer–not a fruit-flavored beer–that uses real raspberry in the brewing process. Once the fruit’s sugar ferments out, the aroma and flavor of raspberries remain, making this a delightfully drinkable 4.1% beer. With citrus aromas from the wheat and a desirable tart flavor, it is low in bitterness and not overwhelmingly sweet, but refreshing and balanced. Available in 12-packs of 16-oz cans and 6-pack bottles across the Schlafly’s distribution. http://www.schlafly.com/beer-finder/



Fort Collins, CO – New Belgium Brewing is pleased to unveil Fat Tire Amber Ale’s 2019 label refresh hitting shelves throughout the month of March. The new bottle and can designs feature a bold blue-on-red graphic look that celebrates many of the original label’s classic elements. In addition to the new look, bottled Fat Tire is now receiving the same live yeast dosing as the original homebrew version. Adding live yeast to the bottle will greatly extend Fat Tire’s freshness, ensuring that beer drinkers from coast to coast experience the beer at peak flavor. NewBelgium.com

Stratford, CT – Two Roads Brewing Co., known for its lineup of Road Less Traveled brews, is excited to announce the release of two brand new beers. The first is a new addition to their year-round portfolio of beers – Cruise Control Helles Lager. Sitting at 4.8%, Cruise Control is an effortlessly refreshing lager that is malt-forward in character, exhibiting bready, biscuity grain aromas and herbal hop character. It has a subtle bitterness and a hint of sweetness with a crisp, clean finish. Available everywhere Two Roads is sold, on draft and in 12-oz 6-pack and 12-pack cans. The second beer the brewery will be debuting is a limited spring release called Peach Jam. The beer is a refreshing wheat ale brewed with 100% real peaches and a hint of hibiscus. At 5.5%, it’s a most appealing brew with an inviting, jammy fruit flavor balanced by a subtle tartness from the hibiscus. At the Tap Room and all Two Roads markets on draft and in 12-oz 6-packs of bottles and cans. tworoadsbrewing.com/

Jackson Hole, WY – In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8th and the 150th anniversary of Wyoming women’s suffrage–nearly 51 years before the 19th amendment guaranteed the same entitlement to all American women–the women of Jackson Hole’s Roadhouse Brewing Co. and Snake River Brewing, in collaboration with the Wyoming chapter of Pink Boots Society, will join forces to craft a special Equality Brew: a hoppy Belgian wit beer, brewed in reverence to and continued action toward progress. The collaboration is part of the national Pink Boots Brew Day, which last year garnered 260 participating breweries from 10 countries. Equality Brew will launch at both breweries in mid-April. roadhousebrewery.com snakeriverbrewing.com

Longmont, CO – You stand out in a crowd and only need one leg to find balance. You don’t give a flock what others think. You’re ready for pink beer. Left Hand Brewing Co’s Flamingo Dreams Nitro is a refreshing change from the ordinary. A blonde ale, with raspberries and blackcurrants that pours a striking pink, at 4.7% it’s super smooth and refreshing with a berry burst, frisky zing and nitro glide. This berry blonde ale will be flying onto shelves and cascading from taps on March 30 in Longmont and around the country in April. Lefthand’s throwing epic parties in celebration of this daring new nitro ale. Find events near you. lefthandbrewing.com/