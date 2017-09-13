Breweries Celebrate National Honey Month

Firestone, Colorado — The National Honey Board is celebrating National Honey Month in September with the help of several breweries across the US. National Honey Month is an annual celebration of honey, honey bees and this amazing ingredient that plays an essential role in brewing.

This year, the National Honey Board is working with four breweries to promote honey and the importance of honey bees to our ecosystem. Each participating brewery will be featuring a made with honey beer throughout September.

Urban Chestnut Brewing Co., St. Louis, Missouri

Pedernales Brewing, Fredericksburg, Texas

The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, Broad Run, Virginia

Durty Bull Brewing Co., Durham, North Carolina

Round Town Brewery, Indianapolis, Indiana

In addition to featuring made with honey beers throughout September, Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. will host an event at their Grove Brewery on Sept. 19. The event will include honey beer tastings, an educational presentation on honey and honey bees, and tastings of varietal honeys from around the US.

“We’re thrilled that these great breweries are recognizing the importance of honey and honey bees to creating some exceptional beers,” said Catherine Barry, National Honey Board’s director of marketing. “The way these breweries use honey in different styles of beer is inspiring, and we’re excited their customers will get to taste these honey beers and learn more about the importance of honey bees.”

The National Honey Board (NHB) is an industry-funded agriculture promotion group that works to educate consumers about the benefits and uses for honey and honey products through research, marketing and promotional programs. The Board’s work, funded by an assessment on domestic and imported honey, is designed to increase the awareness and usage of honey by consumers, the food service industry and food manufacturers.