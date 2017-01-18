More Breweries in the Pipeline

Operating breweries crested the 5,000 level in 2016 but there's plenty more coming. According to stats released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau more than 1,110 new brewery permits were issued last year – what's that, like three a day!! This is the third straight year ATT has issued more than 1,000 new permits; the total number of permitted breweries in the US now stands at a record high of 7,190.

These figures do not include contract brewers (except alternating proprietorships), nor do they include breweries that may have recently closed their doors.

There are now 2.2 breweries per 100,000 residents nationally; Vermont has the highest number of breweries per capita, at 11.7 per 100,000, followed by Maine with 7.7 Montana at 7.6 and Colorado at 7. California is the most brewery-rich state in the country with 927 current brewing permits.

