Brewery Strong Charity Aids NJ’s Hospitality Workers

by Tony Forder

Online alcoholic beverage sales have increased dramatically in recent weeks and as a result providers across the country have improvised to meet consumer demand while also navigating closed tasting rooms. For New Jersey’s craft breweries, many have launched new delivery programs, some delivering throughout the entire state. As a way to give back to those within the craft brewery world that were impacted by COVID-19, the New Jersey craft beer community has launched Brewery Strong (#BreweryStrong), a non-profit to aid laid-off tasting room workers, as well as hospitality workers from the many bars and restaurants that sell their beers. The non-profit organization supports those in the brewing, bar, and restaurant industries through programs offering financial assistance, continuing education, and other professional development opportunities.

Founded by Bob Callaghan of Tuckahoe Brewing Company in Egg Harbour Township, New Jersey the non-profit has raised $24,000 in donations as of May 18 for unemployed or underemployed servers throughout the state, and members plan to continue the efforts as the pandemic continues. The public is able to make donations in any amount or buy branded merchandise ranging from t-shirts to coffee mugs.

According to Callaghan, the first round of payments is being distributed to those impacted this week. The groups board of directors is led by Callaghan, with representatives of South Jersey Beer Scene, the New Jersey Brewery Association, Czig Meister Brewing Co. (Hackettstown, NJ) and Twin Elephant Brewing Company (Chatham, NJ) .

With more than 100 craft breweries located throughout the state, the New Jersey Division of Travel & Tourism has launched a dedicated culinary campaign to provide additional support and drive awareness for the craft beverage industry.