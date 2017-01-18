New Brews (updated 1.18.17)

Anchor Brewing Co. has reimagined their classic Liberty Ale, first brewed in 1975, as Liberty IPA, a 6.3% IPA made with two-row pale malt and Cascade hops. Available nationwide for a limited time in six-pack bottles and on draft. anchorbrewing.com

Tröegs Independent Brewing announced the release of its much sought-after “Once a Year” beer, the excessively dry-hopped Imperial amber ale Nugget Nectar, an explosion of pine, resin and mango. On draft and in six-packs of 12-oz. cans and bottles wherever Tröegs beer is sold. troegs.com/nugget

As we announced in ASN Vol. 25 No. 5, Kona Brewing Company is distributing Hanalei Island IPA nationwide after launching in Hawaii in August and CA in December. The 4.5% IPA is a fruit-forward IPA created in honor of Kauai, and Hawaii’s beloved classic POG juice, a blend of passionfruit, orange and guava. Available year-round in six-packs and on draft. konabrewingco.com/find-beer/

Kicking off their 20th anniversary year, Founders release Frootwood as the first release in their Barrel-Aged Series, a light-bodied cherry ale aged in oak barrels that have held both bourbon and maple syrup. Offered in both 750mL bottles and four-packs of 12oz bottles. foundersbrewing.com

Green Flash Brewing Co. Kicks off the New Year by shipping beer from breweries on both coasts. Introducing 4.8% GFB Blonde Ale - crowd-pleasing and drinkable, available on draft, followed by cans in the spring, with plans to release bottles in 2018. 9.5% hop heavyweight and cult-favorite Palate Wrecker Imperial IPA returns in February for a limited time, available in six-packs and on draft. greenflashbrew.com

The Hop Concept’s Dank & Sticky IPA has returned. Brewed with Eureka, Mosaic, Cascade, Comet and Simcoe varietals, the resinous 8.5% beer is a nod to original West Coast-style IPAs. Available throughout the Port Brewing / Lost Abbey / The Hop Concept distribution network in 22 oz. bottles and limited draft. LostAbbey.com

The brewing team at Deschutes Brewery has been busy, announcing new additions including year-round Mainline Series Pacific Wonderland Lager, the brewery’s first widely distributed lager. This 5.5% sessionable brew will be available on draft and in 6-packs, and 12-packs in early spring. Bond Street Series Swivelhead Red, a limited release, debuts in March, with an herbal hop aroma and smooth caramel maltiness. That same month brings Reserve Series Cultivateur, a blend of old and new saisons, aged in oak with brettanomyces, the first graduate from their experimental Pub Reserve series. deschutesbrewery.com/

Terrapin Beer Co. and Skybound, the multimedia entertainment company, are again teaming up to create The Walking Dead Blood Orange IPA. This version has a recipe adjustment, which includes more blood orange. Come mid-February, the IPA will be on shelves in six-packs of 12 oz. cans. terrapinbeer.com/

Pyramid Breweries released its spring seasonal, Triangulate Citrus Pale Ale. This refreshing new brew is dry-hopped with Lemondrop™ hops and real lemon peel for a big, citrusy nose and flavor. The limited Brewer’s Reserve Railroad Avenue is available till late April. This Imperial Porter is a big, malty brew that conducts the palate to a nicely spiced, mildly sweet finish. pyramidbrew.com

Full Sail Brewing’s Brewmaster Reserve Slipknot IPA is now in six-packs for the first time. This 7.0% three-time gold medal winner features a big Northwest hop aroma and robust bitterness balanced with a full malt body. Available through May in six-packs and on draft. fullsailbrewing.com

