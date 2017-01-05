New Brews for the New Year

Winter weather forecast for Hood River: unseasonably tropical. IPApaya Papaya India Pale Ale, the latest in Full Sail’s Pub Series, blends locally grown hops with notes of papaya creating a well-balanced, 6.2% refreshing IPA with a touch of the tropics. “Vibrant tropical flavors in this IPA brighten the dark days of winter,” says Full Sail Brewmaster Jim Kelter. “It’s a vacation in a bottle.” Available until April in six-packs, in the Full Sail Trophy Case and on draft. fullsailbrewing.com

Samuel Adams was one of the first craft brewers to offer rotating beers that capture the essence of each season, and now the brewers are introducing drinkers to two new seasonal beers. Hopscape, the first new brew for 2017, is brewed with four varieties of West Coast hops that add bold pine and grapefruit notes to the deep golden wheat ale. White wheat and a two-row pale malt blend add a crisp, light sweetness, and the beer finishes with a slightly lingering bitterness. Available through February, it is best enjoyed during cold, brisk temperatures. Fresh as Helles is a refreshing light-amber, medium-bodied helles brewed with Mandarina hops and orange blossom petals. The beer’s lively, citrus flavors pair perfectly with the changing weather of March and April. Soft citrus notes of orange blossom add a bright accent to the slightly sweet honey malt notes, leading to a round, smooth finish. You can find both brews in 6- and 12-packs (bottles and cans), 16 oz. single serve cans, and on draft. From January through April, both beers will also be available in the Samuel Adams Spring Variety 12-Pack, and 24-packs. samueladams.com/find-a-sam

Samuel Smith's Brewery and Merchant du Vin are very pleased to announce the release of Samuel Smith's Organic Perry, a delicious USDA Certified Organic and naturally gluten-free sparkling pear cider. A 5% cider, with a clear pale straw color, smooth body, crisp rich flavor of ripe pears, and the appealing aroma of a sunny summer pear orchard. The finish is dry, but not demanding. A crisp, clean wine yeast strain ferments Perry, to highlight the delicate pure pear flavor and maintain the soft aromatics. Sold in four-packs of 12 oz. bottles, and 18.7 oz. "Victorian Pint" bottles. merchantduvin.com/

Cascade Brewing, a pioneer in the sour beer renaissance, released Cascade Blueberry 2016, a blend of sour wheat and blond ales aged in white wine barrels for up to 12 months with more than 8,000 pounds of fresh blueberries from Oregon’s bountiful Willamette Valley. After working directly with the grower to ensure the blueberries were picked at peak ripeness, the brewery hand-sorted the freshly picked fruit then added it to both tanks and barrels where it aged on the beer for several months until the fruit character reached its fullest expression. The fruited beer was then blended with a portion of non-fruited barrel-aged beer until the ideal balance of flavors was achieved. Cascade produced 1,190 cases of Blueberry 2016 bottles. It also produced 225 kegs available for order. CascadeBrewing.com

From St. Paul, MN, Summit Double IPA blends New Zealand, U.S. and German hops, supported by a heritage barley variety offering up a toasted malt background. At 8.5% and 105 IBUs, with distinct passionfruit, mango and lemon-lime flavors. It’s available in four-packs of 16-oz. cans and on draft. Summit also released Summit India-Style Black Ale. This powerful 6.8% black ale features roasted wheat and roasted pearl barley, creating notes of espresso, dark chocolate, toffee and black cherry. U.S. hop varieties Denali and Equinox produce big pineapple and lemon-lime flavors, along with traces of grapefruit, spicy pepper and pine. Finally, a Yorkshire yeast strain provides a distinct stone fruit profile — think apricot and peach — and a hint of minerality to balance out those malts and hops. Available for a limited time on draft and exclusively within the Summit IPA Collection, a 12-pack of 12-oz. bottles. In addition to the Black Ale, the IPA collection contains Sága IPA, Horizon Red IPA and True Brit IPA. summitbrewing.com

Allagash Brewing Co. is bringing something new to the table. For the first time since 2014, the Portland, Maine-based brewery has added a new four-pack to its year-round roster: Hoppy Table Beer. This dry hopped Belgian-style ale features a hop-forward aroma with notes of grapefruit, while flavors of pine, citrus, and stone fruit round out its finish. Traditionally, table beers were brewed to be low in ABV (1.5-3%) yet still flavorful enough for everyday drinking. Tafelbier, as it’s called in Flemish, has traditionally been enjoyed during mealtimes. The ABV of this ale is a touch higher than tradition, coming in at 4.8% and is available in 12 oz. bottles and draft to all of Allagash Brewing Co.’s areas of distribution. Ideal within 6 months of purchase. allagash.com/

Dogfish Head Olde School Barleywine, a classic, ageable ale, was reintroduced in January. An instant hit since its 2002 debut, the bold, yet smooth Olde School is a beautifully balanced ale, dark red to amber in color, with a sweet and velvety flavor profile and huge complexity and warmth. Clocking in at about 15%, this limited release barleywine is an ideal candidate for cellaring. Over time, the beer dries out which allows the pit fruit flavors to come forward and the hops to recede into the background. As it matures, it develops honey and toffee flavors and aromas, and lessened bitterness. Find it in 31 states + D.C. that sell delicious Dogfish Head Craft Brewery beers. dogfish.com

