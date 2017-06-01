BrewScoops6-117

By Gail Kearney

Shipyard Brewing Co. will release a new commemorative TD Beach to Beacon 10K Export Ale can that celebrates the 20th running of the race. Shipyard Brewing sponsored the very first Beach to Beacon 10K and has remained a sponsor ever since. The race was founded in 1997 by legendary Maine athlete Joan Benoit Samuelson, winner of the gold medal in the 1984 Olympics women’s marathon and Maine’s most famous athlete. The 2017 race takes place August 5 in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, Benoit Samuelson’s home town.

The race supports a different Maine charity each year by providing a $30,000 donation from the TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank. This year’s charitable beneficiary -- Let’s Go! -- is a program of the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland, Maine. The nationally recognized program works to prevent childhood obesity by increasing physical activity and fostering healthy eating for children from birth to age 18. The program reaches more than 220,000 children in Maine and New Hampshire. beach2beacon.org The special TD Beach to Beacon 10K Export Ale cans are available in six-packs and 12-packs in Maine. shipyard.com

New to the US market, Australian Brewery is releasing three different styles of their signature canned craft beer that will have you saying “Crikey, that’s a good drop”. Saison D’Heretique is a delicate light beer featuring French and Belgian yeast with a balanced flavor, sure to be an instant favorite for fans of Belgian style brews. The Australian style Pale Ale is a cloudy pale beer exuding rich aromas of passionfruit and a citrusy base from the use of Australian style Galaxy hops. Last but certainly not least, Australian Brewery’s New World Pilsner has a German feel with an Aussie spin. With crisp and bitter characteristics, the result of the palest of Australian malts combined with powerful new world hops, it will leave you wanting more long after that last drop strikes your palate. With no additives or preservatives, the kings of the Southern Hemisphere craft beer movement at Australian Brewery are sure to please beer consumers. australianbrewery.com

Maui Brewing Co. is pleased to reveal the limited release of Pueo Pale Ale, available in cans. Year-round on draft, this is the first time MBC is packaging it in 6-pack cans for purchase in all markets where MBC craft beer can be found. Flirting as a "Session IPA," the clean and highly quaffable ale clocks in at 5.6% and 58 IBUs. A classic example of a West-coast style Pale Ale, it is brewed with Citra, Simcoe, and Chinook hops in both the kettle and dry-hop. A balanced malt profile creates a perfect foundation to highlight the citrus and piney hop aroma and flavor. Year-round favorite Double Overhead also hit the market in cans. An Imperial IPA, it packs a punch at 8.5% and 85 IBUs. MauiBrewing.com

In response to the popularity it garnered in the Boundary Range Hop Pack, Big Mountain Pale Ale will become Alaskan Brewing Company’s newest year-round offering. The ale is an expression of bright and bold hop flavors, in a crushable and refreshing beer that is great for all occasions, available throughout the 18 states where Alaskan Brewing distributes, in bottles and on draft. With Big Mountain breaking out of the Pack, it leaves room for a new beer, and Alaskan has filled the bill with Ridge Hop IPA – a single-hop beer featuring the Azacca hop from Australia. Now available in the Boundary Range Hop Pack and not available elsewhere. alaskanbeer.com

While the official start of summer is weeks away, Rochester is already getting brighter, thanks to an exciting new beer. Genesee Brew House welcomes two new beers into its Pilot Batch series. First, an age-old style, Helles Bock — German for “bright lager”. It traces its roots to the helles bock or maibock styles of beer developed in the 14th century in Germany. Beers of this type are lighter in color, drier and hoppier than other traditional bock beers. The limited-time-only 7% release is available in four-pack bottles. Also, the 6% Orange Honey Cream Ale. Like all beers in the Pilot Batch series, this new installment is the brainchild of Brewmaster Dean Jones. “I had all these raw ingredients at my fingertips — honey, orange peels, spices — and I thought, ‘We have to do something with these. There is something here,’” Jones said. “We were able to innovate with Cream Ale, such an underrated beer and my personal favorite, to get this outcome of a really clean, crisp, citrusy beer.” This will be the first Pilot Batch available in 12-oz. six-pack cans as well as six-pack bottles. Purchase both at select locations throughout the East and Mid-Atlantic, and find both new beers on draft in select bars and restaurants. geneseebeer.com

Magic Hat has introduced the Split 6’er program, featuring mixed 6-packs in a closed-top box. The Split 6’er debuted with Choose Your Hefe: 3 bottles of American-style Hefeweizen Circus Boy and 3 bottles of German-style Hefeweizen Zirkus Boy. Different yeast strains define the flavor of each style. An online voting forum offers a friendly tasting competition. Next on the split scene will be the Duet of Nines Split 6’er, launching in July. Half of this 6’er will be Magic Hat #9, the famous Not Quite Pale Ale®, a sorta dry, crisp, refreshing ale with subtle fruit notes and a floral hop bitterness. The other half will be Hi-#9, a new Not Quite IPA, with citrus and piney hop notes balanced by a subtly sweet yet dry finish. Look for Magic Hat Split 6’ers on shelves nationwide, and stay up to date with new releases at MagicHat.net

Anchor Brewing Co. announces the third release in their Pacific Siren Series™, Blood Orange Blonde™- a refreshingly unique blonde ale made with juicy and tart blood oranges. This 4.5% deep crimson ale’s taste combines the succulent complexity of blood oranges with a mild hop bitterness, subtle malty sweetness, and a long, dry finish. Blood Orange Blonde joins Mango Wheat™ and Meyer Lemon Lager™ as the third addition to the Pacific Siren Series which debuted in 2016. Available nationwide in 12 oz. cans and on draught at select bars, restaurants, and stores as well as at the Anchor Brewing Taproom and Anchor Beer Garden at The Yard in San Francisco. anchorbrewing.com

Grand Teton Brewing Co., known throughout the West for their exceptional craft brews, is proud to announce the release of Grapefruit Gose. This ideal summer beer is light-bodied, low in alcohol (4%), very flavorful, and thirst-quenching. It is the little brother to Grand Teton Brewing’s gold medal winning Gose released in Summer 2016. Brewed following traditional German practices with an added flair: the right amount of natural Yellowstone Mineral Salt and one half-pound of Ruby Red Grapefruit puree per gallon of beer. Available in 12 oz. six-packs and 1/6th and 1/2 bbl kegs. grandtetonbrewing.com

The brewmasters at Full Sail are celebrating the flavors and ingredients of classic American bourbon with the release of their Kentucky Cream Bourbon Barrel Aged Pale Ale. Brewed in February 2016 and aged for over a year in Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon, and Old Forester barrels, 10% Kentucky Cream is a medium-bodied, honey-colored pale ale that’s smooth on the palate with a slightly spicy, warm finish. This limited quantity special beer cellars well, so store a few bottles in a dark, cool place and be patient, and you will be rewarded for your effort and restraint. Available in 22 oz. bottles and draft.

Full Sail’s new Brewmaster Reserve Hop Shooter IPA was dry hopped with four varieties of Northwest hops. This 6.7% Chinook-forward IPA was “shot” with more than 1.5 pounds of hops per barrel delivering intense piney aromas complemented with hints of tropical fruit. Moderate bitterness balances a foundation of Pale and Crystal malts resulting in a very drinkable IPA. This small-batch, limited-edition beer is available through September, in 12 oz. six-pack bottles and draft. fullsailbrewing.com

Inspired by summers down the shore, Jersey Cider Works has announced the release of Ironbound Summer Cider, a blend of the cidery’s popular Ironbound Hard Cider with iced tea and fresh-squeezed lemons. At 4.2% and with a bright apple flavor, a hint of black tea and a citrus finish, the cider is produced at the 108-acre Hunterdon County farm shared by Jersey Cider Works and its sister company, New Ark Farms, which employs chronically underemployed members of the Greater Newark community including the formerly incarcerated. Available through Labor Day at retail stores in NJ in six-packs of 12 oz. cans and also on tap. jerseyciderworks.com/ newarkfarms.com/

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant will re-release Mahalo, Apollo! in cans, bringing their refreshing summer wheat beer back in portable packaging just in time for the warm weather. The beer is a golden, complex and refreshing summer wheat ale spiced with Grains of Paradise and lemongrass, fermented with Belgian yeast. Available in limited quantities, while supplies last, in four-packs of 16 oz. cans for take-out only. Also available on draft at all 12 Iron Hill locations in PA, DE and NJ. ironhillbrewery.com

Brewery Ommegang is proud to offer a new limited edition sour ale. Brunetta is a 5% traditional Oud Bruin, or sour brown ale, developed by Ommegang’s brewmaster Phil Leinhart, and the master blenders at their sister brewery, Liefmans, in Oudenaarde, Belgium. Liefmans has been perfecting their blending techniques for more than 300 years, and is renowned for their clean and balanced sour beers. Brunetta pours a deep amber-brown with clarity and a tan head with light retention. The balanced sweet and sour flavor leads with caramel malt and finishes with a clean, refreshing sourness. Available in 11.2 oz. four-packs at select Ommegang retailers in the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NC, ND, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV plus Washington D.C., U.S.V.I., and P.R. ommegang.com

Cascade Brewing released its Kriek 2016 project in bottle and draft at its two pubs – Cascade Brewing Barrel House and Raccoon Lodge – and through its distribution channels. Kriek is a blend of sour red ales aged in oak wine barrels for up to 17 months with Bing and sour pie cherries. The beer features complex flavors of cherries, roast malts, oak and spice, and comes in at 7.4%. Kriek 2016 is a tier one offering; Cascade’s three tiers are based on the ingredients used in the beer, the time the beer is aged in the barrel, and the type of barrel used – all of which establish the pricing tier of the project. The bottle features Cascade’s new graphics, in which each beer within its tier has its own color to delineate between brands. CascadeBrewing.com

SweetWater Brewing Co.’s second release in The Hatchery Series (pilot system brews), is a 4.8% Mexican Lager. The brewer behind this one is Travis Stone – passionate about creating a proper Mexican style lager, smooth and easy to drink with a superbly clear body. A hefty dose of El Dorado hops was tossed in to give it nice tropical fruit aromas. Available in the summer variety pack and six-packs. sweetwaterbrew.com/

Catawba Brewing announces the release of their new flagship IPA, the HOPness Monster. The beer was named for a mysterious beast that lurks in the cold fresh waters of Western North Carolina, terrorizing poor, hop-shy souls. As the locals say, “Bless their hearts.” Brewed with an abundance of fresh Citra and Cascade, this IPA boasts a big biting hop profile layered with ripe tropical fruit, juicy citrus, and pine. At 6.5% and 60 IBUs, it strikes the perfect balance of everyday drinkability with intensely aromatic and flavorful hop character. Available both on draft and in six-pack 12oz cans. catawbabrewing.com

BridgePort Brewing Co., Oregon’s original craft brewery, proudly announces the release of Multi Ball Double IPA. Named after Portland’s legendary pinball and arcade scene, it is brewed as a classic west coast style double IPA. The brewers started with a base of 2-row Pale malt with approximately 7% Cara-Crystal Malt to provide caramel notes and a rich amber color. Intensifying this double IPA, brewers used hops in every step of the brewing process. Multi Ball Double IPA comes in at 8.25% and 87 IBU, showcasing Northwest hop flavor and character, finishing with a smooth mouthfeel. Available throughout BridgePort Brewing’s distribution footprint of 18 states in 12-oz. bottles, 6-packs, and on-draft. bridgeportbrew.com

Boulder Beer Co., Colorado’s First Craft Brewery, is pleased to announce the upcoming release of Bump ‘n’ Rind Watermelon Kolsch. “Bump ‘n’ Rind is a crushable Kolsch-style beer with just the right amount of fresh watermelon zing,” said Tess McFadden, Marketing Director. “Coming out in cans for the summer, it’s going to make a perfect companion to just about any fun outdoor occasion.” Available through September in 12 oz. six-pack cans as well as draft in select markets where Boulder Beer is sold. boulderbeer.com

As spring and summer produce begins to return, Schlafly Beer announces its latest sampler pack: the Frugi-Four, four distinct beer styles featuring four different fruits. The new variety pack includes 5% Apricot IPA brewed with fresh apricot; 4.5% Watermelon Lager, a Helles-style lager fermented with real watermelon; 4.1% Raspberry Hefeweizen brewed with real raspberry and 6% Peach Saison, a cloudy wheat beer fermented with fresh peaches. The new pack showcases two important points of pride for the largest, locally owned brewery in Missouri: a dedication to interesting sampler pack offerings as well as a showcase of its commitment to brewing with only real fruit instead of artificial flavors. Ambassador Brewer Stephen Hale explains, “A frugivore is someone or something who primarily eats, or in this case drinks, fruit. We wanted to celebrate our commitment to brewing true fruit beers. This has always been an important distinction for us at Schlafly Beer.” The Frugi-Four pack will be available until July and can be purchased at the Schlafly brewpubs or across the brewery’s distribution region. schlafly.com/beers/distribution

It’s a sour beer that no one will ever sour on, and it’s back by popular demand. Brett & I is once again available in draft exclusively at the Smuttynose Brewing Co. tasting room and Hayseed Restaurant, and in bottles in the Smuttynose Brewing Co. retail store. Fermented with Belgian strong ale and Brettanomyces yeasts, then aged in red wine barrels, the result is a pineapple-like aroma with a perfectly balanced sour, earthy flavor, and a satisfying finish. smuttynose.com

Founders Brewing Co. has just released a trio of seasonal spring offerings that highlight their depth of production, with appeal to a range of palates and occasions. PC Pils, an American-hopped pilsner at 5.5%, was first introduced in 2016. Pleasantly crisp and perfectly clean, it is Founders’ take on the classic Pilsner style. An easy drinker and profoundly crushable, available in six-pack bottles and 15-pack cans through August. Sumatra Mountain Brown, a 9% imperial brown ale made with Sumatra coffee, first made its debut in last year’s specialty series. This full-bodied ale gets its depth from a team of malts including Caramel malt for sweetness, flaked barley for dense foam, a bit of Chocolate malt for its deep color and Aromatic and Munich malts to add even more depth. German and Perle hops balance this malty sweetness by adding a touch of bitterness. Available in 12 oz. four-packs. Barrel-aged aficionados and IPA lovers alike can look forward to Doom, a 12.4% imperial IPA aged in bourbon barrels. Originally released in 2013 as part of the Backstage Series of beers, it makes its highly anticipated return as the third release in the brewery’s esteemed Barrel-Aged Series. Doom will be available in 12 oz. four-packs and 750mL bottles. foundersbrewing.com

