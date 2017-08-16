Cannabis Beer from Heineken (Lagunitas, that is)

By Tony Forder

Somewhere around the turn of the century I drank a dry-hemped beer. It was at a small beerfest in Manhattan, strictly under the counter – brewer and brewery name withheld. It was the real thing and it worked...I went back for seconds.

Whether you like it or not, marijuana is becoming increasingly available, or should I say, increasingly legal. And now folks, cannabis beer is here. We've seen it before. Anyone remember Hempen Ale, back in the '90s. Frederick Brewing in Maryland bet the farm (or brewery) on it...and lost when the feds outlawed hemp seeds for brewing. But, since marijuana legalization we've witnessed a new round of cannabis beer. Witness Cannabeer from Colorado's Dad and Dudes Brewing Co. at last year's GABF.

It should hardly be hardly surprising that Lagunitas Brewing in Calif. has thrown its hat in the ring (or bud in the bowl, perhaps) – Lagunitas owner Tony Magee and cohorts have made no secret of their affinity for the mischievous weed. But, theirs is a different twist – they are attempting to close the gap between hops and its distant relative cannabis.

They teamed up with Cannacraft's AbsoluteXtracts for a twofold project named SuperCritical for a California release this week. They made a 6.6% ale brewed with Cannabis Terpenes – they're the flavor molecules, there's no THC, the active ingredient in cannabis. Part two is for the vapers out there – vape cartridges with Hop Terpenes using Lagunitas hop recipes. Yes, these do have THC.

So what does it taste like? Well, the folks at Lagunitas were kind enough not to neglect the East Coast and they shipped a 32-oz growler of SuperCritical to Ale Street News. "Please enjoy this beer and feel free to share with friends," was the directive. I found the aroma to be very grassy, perhaps like a skanky Vermont Double IPA. I sought out some expert opinions – "That's liquid Nug!" exclaimed one. Even though there's no THC involved, the taste in and of itself may be enough to trigger a contact high for those familiar.

People have questioned whether marijuana legalization is having an impact on craft beer sales – in Colorado, where weed is legal, a recent newspaper article attributed a downturn in craft beer sales to weed impact. However it used only data from retail outlets and did not include sales from tasting rooms which are having a far greater impact on regular retail channels than weed.

At the Craft Brewers Conference this year a speaker asked the audience to raise hands as to their opinion on the impact of legal weed on craft beer sales – Definitely, Definitely Not, Slight. Most hands were raised for the latter. I know craft beer drinkers who smoke pot and I know pot smokers who drink craft beer. One does not seem to preclude the other. For many, both are enjoyable, just like beer or wine, steak or fish, or chocolate or ice cream.

So maybe Lagunitas has opted to go for both markets with Supercritical – craft beer drinkers who like the taste of weed, while introducing pot smokers to the taste of hops. I'm not quite sure when our Vape Cartridges are going to arrive, and I'm not sure what Lagunitas' new owner Heineken thinks of all this. Being based in Amsterdam, they're probably pretty open minded, and they probably wouldn't have purchased the maverick brewery if they were scared of the hype.

More info at www.lagunitas.com/ supercritical

