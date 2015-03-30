Cask People

By Alex Hall

The majority of this column is going to be a shout out to many of the dedicated people who are promoting ‘real ale’ in North America (aside from myself). However, I need to start on a downward note. On Nov. 30, New York City’s stalwart cask bar — ‘dba Brooklyn’ — poured its last drop. A combination of non-renewal of the lease and other issues sank the ship. The landlord allocated the space to (ironically) an English woman wanting to open a clothing store. The Manhattan and New Orleans ‘dba’ bars are still extant thankfully. Cheers to Cooper, Karla, and all former staff there. It may reopen somewhere, somehow, maybe not even as a ‘dba’ but it’s too early to tell.

Moving on to the more positive aspects, I would like to toast as such (if that’s possible in print rather than with a pint) several people who have pushed the agenda with spreading cask knowledge. Paul Pendyck of UK Brewing Supplies must top the list, from his Pennsylvania base he provides the whole of North America with casks, beer engines, and everything needed to pour the real stuff.

A new face on the scene is Daryl Harper, who runs Olde Cask Imports. Based in Alabama (and with a rapidly growing presence in Georgia), he is looking to expand to the northeast. He is selective with what he imports, only the best and most reliable British cask ales meet his strict criteria. If someone had predicted just a few months ago that I would be drinking a Sussex brewed IPA — Dark Star ‘Revelation’ — from the cask in a place called The Wing Café and Tap House, Marietta, GA, I would have thought they must be crazy. But no, it happened. It was amazing to imbibe this 4,400 miles from where it was brewed, and tasting as fresh as if I was in the brewery.

Does anyone remember the pioneering Chicago real ale festivals from over a decade ago? Thank Ray Daniels and follow him on Twitter at @Cicerone_org. The festivals there continue — though much smaller now due to city red tape issues, as ‘Day of the Living Ales.’

The Society of Preservation of Beers from the Wood (SPBW) has existed for a long time. It was founded in Britain pre-CAMRA times, though there is the Chesapeake chapter which has been around for a long time in the Maryland and Washington DC areas.

Up in eastern Massachusetts, ‘CASC’ organizes two cask festivals a year — NERAX and NERAX North. This is probably as close as you will get to an actual British CAMRA event.

The biggest festival in North America is in Canada — ‘Cask Days’ in Toronto. Thank Ralph Morana of Bar Volo for putting this on. 300 cask overtakes, most UK festivals in sheer number.

‘Get Real,’ based in New York City, has not put on a festival in a while. But I expect Patrick and Roz Donagher to pull something out of their sleeves soon — it’s sort of in the blood with us cask people. Cheers!

Alex Hall is an active craft beer advocate, cask ale consultant, brewery partner, and festival organizer based in New York City, see www.gotham-imbiber.com for more information.

