Cider: A Crossroad for Beer and Wine?

December 2016 - January 2017

By Ronald Sansone

It seems there is often much misunderstanding when talking about cider, or what many also call “hard cider”. Some consumers have been led to believe that cider is like beer, but it is actually produced more like wine. Beer is made by brewing, a process that uses boiling water and adding ingredients to the boil – barley, malts, adjuncts and flavorings like hops. After cooling, yeast is added and fermentation takes place. The cider process is much more like wine; typically yeast is added to juice and it is allowed to ferment, that is all.

On the consumer level the identity crisis starts with how cider is perceived in the store by unsuspecting cider shoppers; it is often placed on the gluten-free beer shelf; while cider is gluten free it is not beer. I have never seen cider placed in the gluten-free wine section (mostly because no such thing exists). Now, in stores I often find that cider is sharing shelf space between gluten-free beer and alcoholic seltzer water and other flavored malt beverages, leading confused shoppers even further from the truth.

More confusion arises from marketing; most bigger cider companies package their product similar to beer, not wine – 16-oz cans adorned with flashy graphics, 12-oz can 6-packs, 22-oz brown bombers. A quick look and beer consumers might buy cider by mistake. Most stores do not have cider sections, so it seems it gets shelved where it seems to fit in or where there is some free shelf space.

Brewery Ciders

Cider and beer are not strange bedfellows, of course. Angry Orchard, America’s largest cider maker is a brand of the Boston Beer Company, the company behind Samuel Adams, America’s second largest craft brewery. AB InBev holds a majority stake in Michigan’s Virtue Cider, as well as owning their own Stella Artois Cidre brand. America’s longtime favorite and well known Woodchuck Cider has partnered with Pabst Brewing Co., the third largest overall brewery in the country to grow their nationwide distribution. Big beer companies see the future in cider, one of the fastest growing alcoholic beverage categories in the world.

Well-known craft breweries are now getting into the cider market now. Tampa, FL based Cigar City Brewing has a cider and mead offshoot now, called Cigar City Cider and Mead that had about a dozen ciders on tap last time I checked. In Cincinnati, OH, Rhinegeist Brewery produces delicious semi-dry and dry-hopped canned ciders under the name Cidergeist. Long time craft beer fan favorite, Colorado’s New Belgium Brewing has released Dry and Semi-Dry versions of their new cider line called Side Trip. On the West coast, out in Portland, OR the Hopworks Urban Brewery produces beer alongside its Hub Hard Cider and cranberry pear Cranperry in one of the nation’s largest brewpubs.

Michigan-based Short’s Brewing applies some of their beer knowledge to their Starcut Cider line, borrowing the fruit additions from their Soft Parade, a fruit rye ale with pureed strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries and working it into their delicious cider berry bomb, Immortal Jelly. Stevens Point Brewery in Wisconsin, the fifth-oldest privately owned brewery in the nation has launched with great success their CiderBoys line of fruity sweet ciders. In Boston, the Harpoon Brewery produces a well-respected line of ciders that could stand on their own with several seasonal products including Cranberry, Pumpkin and Hibiscus. It’s clear that breweries are not missing this opportunity and consumers are drinking up these ciders from their favorite breweries.

It’s The New Style

Some innovative cider makers are taking plays from brewers' handbooks and adopting even more beer-like styles and marketing techniques. Graft Cider, A recently opened cidery in Newburgh, NY takes European cider traditions and grafts them onto contemporary styles utilizing unique ingredients. Their lineup includes Gose Cider, a bright, tart and fruity salted cider with tamarind and ginger and wild Brett yeast. Hop Tropic is their dry-hopped juice bomb with tropical fruity flavors including fresh mango, grapefruit and citrus, accentuated by wild Brett fermentation and Citra hops. We had a chance to try these seriously delicious ciders and they are sure to impress adventurous beer drinkers.

The West coast is also no stranger to American beer culture's influence has on cider. Reverend Nat’s Hard Cider in Portland is known for their trailblazing unique flavor profiles developed using fruit additions and inspired beer yeast selections. If you get a chance you should try the Cascade hops and apricots in the Belgian wit-style inspired Hallelujah Hopricot. Also their flagship, Revival, is a cider fermented with two unique ale yeast strains that bring together the spirit of a Saison in a brilliantly golden, deeply complex cider. Nat also has collaborated with many breweries and is constantly rediscovering the potentials of cider.

Ciders for Sour Fans

Sour beer lovers are increasingly being drawn to Spanish ciders which are known for possessing some positive wild yeast funk wrapped up in these musty, rustic, tart ciders. These Sidras are best enjoyed when poured into a glass from a height to bring out more of the complex flavors and aromas and infuse some life into the natural still cider. With their sourness, dryness and acidity Spanish Sidras are the perfect cider for Belgian Lambic and Gueuze beer lovers. Look for Sidra Natural Riestra from Asturias or the Basque cider Sarasola Sagardoa that have a balance between sour and sweet. Sharp, tart initial flavors balanced and rounded by apple aromas and natural sweetness.

We have just barely skimmed the surface of the enjoyable collision of beer and cider worlds, and hopefully you are interested in trying some of these ciders, maybe as a short diversion from beer or the beginning of a new journey pursuing the unique worldly styles of cider. Ciders are not always simple apple juice with alcohol; much like the vast array of beer styles ciders also exhibit different characteristics that make them unique and delicious all in their own rights. Cider on!

Related Posts via Categories