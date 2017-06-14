Connecticut and Rhode Island Brew News 6-14-17

By Chris Sullivan

sulldaddy@yahoo.com

In Stratford, Two Roads Brewing Co. is hosting the annual Road Jam Music Fest at the brewery on June 24 starting at 2 pm. There will be seven bands and Two Roads beers available plus many food trucks. For summer beers look for Bergamonster, a 7% Belgian wheat ale with bergamot orange peel and spices. The beer will be in 12-oz bottles and draft accounts. Also look for Brothers in Farms, a 6.5% Grisette collaboration with Belgian brewer Brasserie de la Senne. The beer will be draft and 500-ml corked and caged bottles. Also in the same packaging, Workers Stomp (7.5%) returns in July; it's a farmhouse ale with some aging in white wine barrels. Finally, Two Juicy New England IPA is available in 4-packs of cans and draft accounts across Connecticut. This is an 8.2% juicy IPA featuring Citra and Mandarina Bavaria hops.

Driving up I95 to Branford, Duvig Brewing will be releasing their hefeweizen in June. This beer is 5% with IBUs. Also look for the return of Berliner Weisse at 3.5% in June. The team at Duvig will also be canning in house by the time you read this column. Many of the rotating offerings will be available for the summer of 2017. Check the website and social media for more announcements of release dates.

Lasting Brass in Oakville is expanding hours in their tasting room this summer. Brewer Ed Silva is also excited to add a crowler device at the brewery to increase accessibility to his beers. The brewery is doubling in capacity so watch for more draft accounts to show up at local restaurants and bars. Ed is planning additional bottle releases later in the year after the success of Quid Aere Perennius, their sour farmhouse ale. Ed also has a dark American wild ale aging in bourbon barrels and blueberries. Stay in touch via social media to see when this beer will be released for the public.

Mark Sigman at Relic Brewing in Plainville is releasing two new double IPAs this summer. Funeral Song is an 8% DIPA featuring Citra hops, while Birth of Liquid Desire is an 8% DIPA featuring Simcoe hops. Both beers will be of the fruity hazy New England IPA style. Also look for the return of The Correspondent and Dreamrise DIPA plus more Leaf Storm IPA, to round out a very hoppy summer for Relic.

In Hartford, Sam Pagano is cranking out new beers at City Steam Brewery and Café. C’est Freak is a 5.8%, 24 IBU saison fermented with Bastogne ale yeast and features Saaz and Mandarina Bavaria hops. Sam has also caved and is brewing Everyone’s Doing It 6.5% New England-style IPA with Galaxy, Mosaic, and Citra hops on top of wheat grain bill. Countryside Kolsch is a 5.4% beer with 20 IBUs and And They’re Off is a 5.5% Czech style pilsener for the lighter end of the beer spectrum and summer months. Every batch of beer is also getting a limited canning run at the brewpub and these cans have been selling out quickly, so stop by to get a few take home samples.

30 Mile Brewing in Old Saybrook has released is jalapeño raspberry beer Jalle Berry to the taps at the brewery.

In June Andy Schwartz of Stony Creek Brewery is releasing Ruffled Feathers IPA. This beer pushes the brewery into the New England-style IPA realm. Featuring tropical notes and hints of bitterness from El Dorado, Azacca, and Eureka hops, this 6.2% beer is in 4-packs of 16-oz cans at the brewery. Also look for the next release of the Flip the Bird series, Sorrel; this sorrel and ginger gose is 4.2% and will be on draft accounts and 16.9-oz bottles at the brewery. Finally Crimsang returns in July, this sour double IPA features blood orange juice and clocks in at 9.5% and will be on draft across the region and in 16.9-oz bottles at the brewery.

Peter Cowles of Aspetuck Brew Lab in Bridgeport is expanding hours for the summer by opening on Thursdays for your beer consumption activities. Look for some new beers to grace the tap lines for the summer. PT78 (or platinum, for non-science geeks) is a blond ale of 5% and 15 IBU. This beer will be partnered with Cosmic Siesta IPA, a 6.6% 55 IBU IPA, and will be heavily dry hopped using extreme techniques developed by the Brew Lab. To round out the summer brews, Yes Please Lager, a Helles of 5.5% and 19 IBUs, will be pouring in June.

Christian Amport of Overshores Brewing in East Haven is pouring Bright Copper Kettles, a Belgian-style dubbel. This 6.6% brew is copper in color and sweet and spicy throughout the beer.

Travelling to Willimantic for a visit with Dave Wollner of Willimantic Brewing Co. introduces a wide range of brews on the tap lines. Anytown USA is a 5% ASB that features Ahtanum hops. Also look for Ambeerlicious American Ale at 5.8% and Simon Saaz-On, a 6% summer saison. The brewpub is also raising money for ALS research with Lou’s Legacy Ales for ALS hopped Pale Ale at 5.5%.

Fat Orange Cat in East Hampton continues to pump out a wide variety of beers on its 1-bbl system. Every Saturday features a different lineup, and Launch IPA is also being contract brewed at Shebeen Brewing in Wolcott. The beers are only available at the brewery on Saturdays and Sundays, and the brewery is dog- and children-friendly for visitors. They have also added a second crowler machine and will fill anybody’s growlers.

Precious and Aaren at Beer’d Brewing in Stonington are ramping up summer activities with fundraising runs on Thursday nights. The Running Somewhere Else Club meets from 5-8pm at the brewery, and follows up the run with some local music and pints to drink, with cans to-go. The Next Episode series is at Episode 7 for the brewery, and this experimental beer is a double IPA with Galaxy hops and flaked oats and wheat in the grain bill. The beer is slightly pine-centric up front, but moves to citrus notes on the finish. The 8.7% is well hidden and this beer will move quickly via cans for sale at the brewery. The new brewhouse and canning line are up and running, so Beer’d beers will see higher capacity and distribution to tap lines and beer fridges across New England.

Half Full Brewery in Stamford has another brewery-only experimental beer available now. This 7.2% IPA features Mandarina Bavaria and Pacifica hops, giving the beer a tropical and white wine-like aroma. The grain bill is un-malted wheat and pale malted barley, which gives a lighter body and allows the hops to dominate the experience. This beer features high drinkability for the warming summer months.

Moving to East Windsor, a stop at Broad Brook Brewing finds a brand new lemon and passionfruit American Pale Ale. Grumpy & Scrooge’s Passionless Pale Ale is a 5.8% pale ale that features Lemondrop and El Dorado hops, giving a big citrus and tropical fruit finish. The beer also features lemon zest added during the boil, and passionfruit during the fermentation. Also look for Chet’s Session IPA in 4-packs of cans anywhere you find good craft beer in Connecticut. This 4.9% IPA features a mix of floral and fruity hop aromas, and is great for the warmer months and the beach.

In Bloomfield, Back East Brewing has recently released Suzy Greenberg IPA for the summer months – a juicy New England IPA of 5.6% and features added mango to each batch.

David Wood of Bru Rm at BAR is poised to release a new beer in the single hop series. This Pale Ale will feature only El Dorado hops and will register around 5%. This series of beers is an educational journey to learn how different hop varieties will affect a beer that is using the same grain bill for each recipe.

Rhode Island

Foolproof Brewing in Pawtucket will be releasing some new beers for the summer. Queen of the Yahd Raspberry IPA will be out for early summer and should register around 6% with raspberry additions to the beer. Also look for a style to-be-determined Forecast Chapter 2 series beer around Independence Day. Forecast Chapter 1 is a wild ale, similar to a Berliner Weisse.

Revival Brewing in Cranston has their canning line up and running, with three beers out in the world. Look for Fanny Session IPA at 4.7% which features seven distinct hop varieties – Simcoe, El Dorado, Mosaic, Equinox, Centennial, Kohatu and Rakau hops to make for a big hop presence while holding on to high drinkability. Night Swim’ah Belgian wit is a 4.7% witbeer featuring orange peel, raspberry and coriander with Citra hops and only 13 IBUs. Finally, in cans, look for Thirsty? New England IPA. This new beer for Revival has lots of flaked barley, and features Galaxy, Mosaic and Azacca hops for a mix of juiciness and big mouthfeel. Finally, Conga DIPA is a West Coast Imperial IPA featuring Citra, Mosaic, Chinook and Galaxy hops, and is in 16-oz cans, available only at the brewery.

Making a stop in Newport, Coastal Extreme Brewing is releasing Summer Hefeweizen for the warm summer months. This 4.5% unfiltered beer is very crisp and easy to drink. The brewing process features an addition of hops after completed fermentation, which gives a citrusy flavor without an orange wedge or other garnish.

Related Posts via Categories