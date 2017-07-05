Connecticut Brew News – July 6, 2017

By Chris Sullivan

Another new brewery has opened up in Connecticut with Epicure Brewing opening its doors in Norwich. This brewery features a 15-bbl brewhouse and 100-seat taproom. Beer sales will be samples, flights, pints and growlers to-go with food on a BYOF approach and food trucks in the future. The taproom will be open Thursday (5-9pm) , Friday (2-9pm), Saturday from 11am-9pm, and Sundays from 11am to 6 pm. The draft list will feature up to 16 beers on tap at any given time. These will rotate regularly and will feature a range of ales from pale ales to west coast red ale to IPAs, DIPAs, oatmeal stouts and a coconut chocolate stout. Be sure to stop by early as the brewery has had capacity crowds for most of its opening hours.

Fox Farm Brewery also opened recently in Salem. This brewery is housed in a refurbished dairy barn and is open on Saturdays and Sundays. The 15-bbl brewhouse with several 15- and 30-bbl fermenters on site will produce large volumes of beer right away, featuring a range of beers with Near and Far, a DIPA of 8.2% and Verdant IPA (7.2%) appealing to the hopheads. Also look for Freckled Fields, a farmhouse ale of 5% and a rotating pale ale series, Roam. Multiple batches of Roam will feature different combinations of hops. Swinging into Hartford for a stop at Hog River Brewing, where brewer Ben Braddock has several summer brews ready for the warmer months - look for Dad Bod Gose, 4.7%, for a tart refreshing brew. You can also fill up on Golden Messenger Kolsch, a 4.8% brew with 15 IBUs and Hallertau Mittelfruh hops. If you are looking for something a little darker, Black Earth Schwarzbier is a 5.7% brew with chocolate roasted notes and 22 IBUs.

Visiting Stonington, Beer’d Brewing is continuing to expand and succeed under the watch of Aaren Simoncini. The Can-Do series has continued: episode 8 was just canned and episode 9 is coming soon. These special release cans are only available at the brewery. The brewery has also added a new canning line that increases the availability and production of cans from two to 30 a minute. Also the first 30-bbl fermenter has been added to the brewery to further increase capacity. In Hartford, at City Steam Brewery and Café, Sam Pagano has several brews lined up for the summer months. Tartford is a 4.8% kettle-soured ale that features healthy doses of Galaxy, Mosaic, Simcoe and Eldorado hops. Sam will also be pouring DO Right IPA, a 7.5% NE IPA which is a fundraising beer for the ALS charity. Lobster Back is an English IPA featuring East Kent Golding and Fuggle hops; and finally look for Countryside Kolsch, 5%, with 18 IBUs that features all German malts and is highly drinkable for a warm summer day.

In Stamford, Michael Bushnell is finally brewing beers at Lock City Brewing Co. Another new establishment in Connecticut is ready to roll with plans for some beers to be available to the public in the second week of July. Some early beers may include Double Noggin Knocker DIPA, an 8.2% hop-forward beer and EPPA which is a light pale ale featuring Galaxy, Citra, and Centennial hops. Also for the Ric Flair fans out there, Figure Four Lock IPA is a 6.8% brew with Amarillo, Mosaic, Citra and Chinook hops. Two Roads Brewing Co. in Stratford is releasing the Worker’s Stomp Barrel Aged Saison in July – a 7.5% white wine barrel aged saison that is formatted in 500-ml corked and caged bottles.

In Branford, DuVig Brewing Co. is excited to be canning their cream ale in house. By late July the pale ale will also be available in cans and additional beers will follow. Also look for a new DIPA in August, a highly drinkable 8.2% hoppy brew available at the brewery and on draft accounts in the region.

