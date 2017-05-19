Connecticut Brew News May 2017

By Chris Sullivan

In Stratford, Two Roads Brewing Co. is hosting the annual Road Jam Music Fest at the brewery on June 24 starting at 2 pm. There will be seven bands and Two Roads beers available plus many food trucks. For summer beers look for Bergamonster, a 7% Belgian wheat ale with bergamot orange peel and spices. The beer will be in 12-oz bottles and draft accounts. Also look for Brothers in Farms, a 6.5% Grisette is a collaboration with Belgian brewer Brasserie de la Senne. The beer will be draft and 500-ml corked and caged bottles. In July Workers Stomp returns and is a farmhouse ale with some aging in white wine barrels. The beer is 7.5% and will be in draft and 500-ml corked and caged bottles. Finally, Two Juicy New England IPA is available in 4-packs of cans and draft accounts across Connecticut. This is an 8.2% juicy IPA featuring Citra and Mandarina Bavaria hops.

Driving up I95 to Branford, Duvig Brewing will be releasing their hefeweizen in June. This beer is 5% and has 20 IBUs. Also look for the return of Berliner Weisse at 3.5% in June. The team at Duvig will also be canning in house by the time you read this column. Many of the rotating offerings will be available for the summer of 2017. Check the website and social media for more announcements of release dates.

Lasting Brass in Oakville is expanding hours in their tasting room this summer. Brewer Ed Silva is also excited to add a crowler device at the brewery to increase accessibility to his beers. The brewery is doubling in capacity so watch for more draft accounts to show up at local restaurants and bars. Ed is planning additional bottle releases later in the year after the success of Quid Aere Perennius, their sour farmhouse ale. Ed also has a dark American wild ale aging in bourbon barrels and blueberries. Stay in touch via social media to see when this beer will be released for the public.

Mark Sigman at Relic Brewing in Plainville is releasing two new double IPAs this summer. Funeral Song is an 8% DIPA featuring Citra hops, while Birth of Liquid Desire is an 8% DIPA featuring Simcoe hops. Both beers will be of the fruity hazy New England IPA style. Also look for the return of The Correspondent and Dreamrise DIPA plus more Leaf Storm IPA, to round out a very hoppy summer for Relic.

In Hartford, Sam Pagano is cranking out new beers at City Steam Brewery and Café. C’est Freak is a 5.8%, 24 IBU saison fermented with Bastogne ale yeast and features Saaz and Mandarina Bavaria hops. Sam has also caved and is brewing Everyone’s Doing It 6.5% New England-style IPA with Galaxy, Mosaic, and Citra hops on top of wheat grain bill. Countryside Kolsch is a 5.4% beer with 20 IBUs and And They’re Off is a 5.5% Czech style pilsener for the lighter end of the beer spectrum and summer months. Every batch of beer is also getting a limited canning run at the brewpub and these cans have been selling out quickly, so stop by to get a few take home samples.

30 Mile Brewing in Old Saybrook has released is jalapeño raspberry beer Jalle Berry to the taps at the brewery.

In June Andy Schwartz of Stony Creek Brewery is releasing Ruffled Feathers IPA. This beer pushes the brewery into the New England-style IPA realm. Featuring tropical notes and hints of bitterness from El Dorado, Azacca, and Eureka hops, this 6.2% beer is in 4-packs of 16-oz cans at the brewery. Also look for the next release of the Flip the Bird series, Sorrel – this sorrel and ginger gose is 4.2% and will be on draft accounts and 16.9-oz bottles at the brewery. Finally Crimsang returns in July, this sour double IPA features blood orange juice and clocks in at 9.5% and will be on draft across the region and in 16.9-oz bottles at the brewery.

