Connecticut, Rhode Island

December 2016 - January 2017

Legitimus Opens Near Canton, City Steam Turning 20

By Chris Sullivan

Connecticut

There is a lot going on in Connecticut these days, but not all of it is good news for the brewing scene. Tidal River Brewing in Canton has closed as of mid-October. After 10 months of operation, it wasn’t possible to keep the brewery functioning with continued quality product. It’s unfortunate to see a brewery close in Connecticut, best of luck to the owner.

A new brewery has opened not far from Canton. Brewery Legitimus opened on Nov. 5 in New Hartford. The event hosted a band and pints for attendees of six house beers. Some guest beers rotated throughout the day. When visiting the brewery, look for Legitimus IPA at 7.2%, Church Pool Kolsch at 5.2%, Rock Skipper American Pale Ale at 5.0%, Chelson Stout at 5.4%, and Counter Surfer Brown Ale at 6%. The brewery is open Thursday through Sunday with pints and flights available in the tap room. Brewer Chris Sayer is excited to offer a range of American and Belgian style beers to visitors.

Other changes are happening in the Connecticut brewing scene. Top Shelf Brewing in Manchester is under new ownership and a new brewer is on board. Jon Peterson formally of Steady Habit is the new head brewer and is changing recipes and beer names. Jon is also looking for new brewhouse equipment and potentially a total overhaul of the brand. Keep your eyes peeled for big things coming out of Manchester.

Tyler Jones of Black Hog Brewing in Oxford has big plans for the winter. On Jan. 21, the brewery is hosting a barrel-aged brewfest. This is the first of many future planned events and will run from 1-5pm. Black Hog will be pouring several beers, all of them barrel aged of course. Look for BA Granola Brown, BA Milk Stout with cherries, BA milk stout with plums, BA Biere de Hog and BA Cyser Soze (Brett beer collaboration with New England Cider). Some additional vintage BA beers will be pulled from the cellar as well. Tyler is also inviting other Connecticut and New England breweries to attend with their special BA brews, making for a quite impressive gathering. Check with the brewery for ticket details.

Dan Vigliotti has been keeping busy at DuVig Brewing in Branford. Look for the oatmeal stout, a 4.8% brew and a 3.8% scotch 60 for the winter months. Come to the brewery and enjoy the expanded tasting room and newly installed TVs for games on the weekend. Also contact the brewery for information on monthly beer dinners hosted at DuVig.

Staying on the shoreline, Overshores Brewing in East Haven will be hosting their 3rd Annual BelgXmas party on Dec. 10 from 12-4pm. There will food trucks, including Caseus and Big Lou’s Not Just BBQ. There will also be special limited edition beers from the brewery available and the Grit Rhythm Band for entertainment. The event is free with beers available through tickets purchased either in advance of the event or the day of at the brewery.

Dave Wollner is brewing up some serious winter brews at Willimantic Brewing Co. Look for a wet hopped brown ale at 6.5% featuring centennial hops, Novemberfest style beer at 5.7%, and First Class Festive Ale Double IPA at 8.6% featuring local Sterling, Nugget and Magnum hops. Dave will also release a vertical tapping of Willi Whammer barleywines from 2014, 2015, and 2016 on New Year’s Eve. Raisin Olde Ale is a 7.7% that features 30-lbs of raisins in the recipe. Contact the brewery for information on a beer dinner with Outer Lights Brewing on Dec. 12.

Moving to New Haven for a visit to Bru Rm at BAR, head brewer David Wood has brewed a Café con Leche which is a 4.8% 32 IBU beer that mimics the Spanish white coffee drink and features vanilla beans and a strong dose of locally roasted Willoughby’s coffee. Dave is also brewing a sweet potato scotch ale for the holidays and the next beer in the single hop series will be an American Pale ale with Falconers Flight hops. Finally look for a batch of a coffee porter from Greg Radawich as the Smoke in the Valley homebrew competition winner.

City Steam Brewery in Hartford is pumping out a mix of new recipes and classic beers with new brewer Sam Pagano. Since this is the 20th anniversary of the brewpub there is a rotation of over 18 draft beers planned for the winter. Sam is hoping to brew a collaboration beer with retired brewer Ron Page to help celebrate the 20th year of City Steam. Look for Jungle Crush IPA at 7% with El Dorado, Citra, Mosaic, and Simcoe hops will be on draft and will also be the first batch of beers to run through the new canning line. Also look for Bombad Stout at 10% in late December with half the batch aged in bourbon barrels for the spring. Sam will pour the classic Norwegian Wood, a 5.5% winter lager featuring cinnamon and Dutch cocoa. Finally to keep you warm on a cold winter night, look for a Belgian Tripel at 9% with all Belgian malt and yeast and an extremely heavy dose of Azacca hops.

Travelling down to Stonington to visit Beer’d Brewing where Aaren Simoncini is further expanding the brewery with an additional 15-bbl fermentation tank and a new 15-bbl brewhouse is en route to the brewery. This expansion will help keep up with the expanded distribution for beers into Rhode Island for the first time. The brewery wants to thank everyone that came to the 4th anniversary party that featured Wicked Peach for entertainment and Dog Watch BBQ for food as well as the lineup of Beer’d brews.

Backeast Brewing in Bloomfield and Tony Karlowicz are excited after earning a bronze medal for their porter at the Great American Beer Festival. Also look for Winterfest on draft and in cans that will be available at the brewery only this year. This dark amber ale is brewed with honey and cinnamon for an enjoyable beer on a cold winter night. Also visit the brewery for Unicorn Farm IPA with Nelson Sauvin hops and also a second batch of Ice Cream Man IPA with all Citra hops.

In Old Saybrook, 30 Mile Brewing Co. will have Baby Fight Club on tap which is a Citra hopped IPA of 7.5% and 132 IBUs. Also come to the brewery on Dec. 16 for an ugly Christmas sweater party. There will be a DJ, food and lots of beer and giveaways. Finally, watch for the brewery in the Old Saybrook Torchlight parade. Anyone who tags the brewery float on social media will be entered in a contest for a free 64-oz growler.

Heading west on I-95 takes us to Stratford, where a visit to Two Roads Brewing finds the release of Unorthodox Russian Imperial Stout in bottles and draft. The 9.2% stout is available in 12-oz bottles and draft accounts and features a healthy dose of Pacific Northwest hops. On Dec. 18 come to the brewery for a four-year anniversary event. There will be vintage kegs tapped and the release of a special anniversary beer. Finally, Jan. 28 is the 5th Igor Day where Igor’s Dream Russian Imperial Stout bottles will be available in limited quantities. This beer is aged in rye whiskey barrels before sharing its deep malty goodness with the public. This special beer is also available on draft at the brewery and in February at select draft accounts.

Hog River Brewing in Hartford has plans for several new beers for the winter months. Brewer Ben Braddock will be releasing Coltsville Dunkelweizen, a 5.8% 14 IBU dark wheat beer that is fermented with a German yeast strain. Also look for Glitter Party IIPA which is the first double IPA from the brewery and features six hop varieties, two of which were grown in Connecticut. Amarillo, Mosaic, Belma and El Dorado hops are added late to the brewing recipe. Black Earth Schwarzbier is a 5.7% roasty brew featuring Pilsner, Munich, and Carafe malts. Along these same lines is Behind the Rocks Smoked Red Ale, a 6% smoked beer with 16 IBUs and featuring a light dose of Hallertau hops.

Fresh off their gold medal win for Firelands Smoked Cherry Porter at GIBF in Providence, Tyler Cox at Outer Lights Brewing in Groton has many more award winning beers to hit their draft lines. Starting with a collaboration brew with Cold Creek Brewery in Ellington, Out Cold Biere de Garde is a blonde French-style biere de garde of 8% that will be available in mid-January. Look Ma, No Floaties is a DIPA that is 8.4% and is heavily dry hopped with Australian hop varieties Ella and Vic Secret hops, while also including Equinox and Cascade varieties in the brew recipe. Colonel Ledyard’s ImPale Ale is a 5.9% ale featuring Chinook hops from Pioneer Hops in Morris, CT and Equinox hops to bring out some pine notes in the beer. The brew is a tribute to Colonel William Ledyard who defended Groton against the invading British army in 1781. Pitch and Roll Imperial Coffee Stout is the beer formerly known as Liberation Propagation, and features roasted coffee from Ashlawn Farm in Old Saybrook and registers 9.5%. Half of this batch is being aged in bourbon barrels for a special release event in January. Finally, look for Electric Boatman Imperial Red to be released right before New Year’s Eve. This 8.5% brew is a souped up version of Lonesome Boatman with a dry hopping of Simcoe hops.

The guys at Brass Works Brewing in Waterbury will be releasing a winter treat. Visit the brewery for Bourbon barrel-aged vanilla Abel Porter. This beer will be in 22-oz bottles and one log for in house consumption at the brewery. Also Bourbon Barrel Uncle Zac’s Stout will be available at the brewery, both of these beers were aged over six months before release. The 1st anniversary party for the brewery is Dec. 18, where there will be special beers and raffles for brewery goodies. Finally, look for Pee Wee IPA, which was aged in tequila oak barrels, only 5-gallons will be available of this limited release beer.

Mark Sigman at Relic Brewing in Plainville has prepared appropriately for the winter months and holidays. Antiquity olde ale is an 8% ale with lots of deep malty sweetness of chocolate and dark fruit. Also look for Double Leche, an 8.5% Imperial Milk Stout and the return of The Witching Hour Dunkelweizen, fresh off a bronze medal at GIBF in Providence. Mark will also have a draft only release of Whiting Street Pre-Prohibition lager and the first ever can release from Relic around the start of January. The cans will be filled with Spectral Beast, a bold and assertive 10% Baltic Porter.

Hanging Hills Brewing in Hartford is pumping out a variety of beers for the season, keeping Bryan Cox and Joe Ploofe very busy. Garner Stout is an 8.3% hoppy stout featuring chocolate notes and a deep resinous hop backbone. Also look for Stauff which is a dark alt beer with a complex malt profile at 6.7%, brewed in honor of one of brewery partner Scott Stauffer. In late December the brewery’s second double IPA will be pouring from tap lines. This beer is Nate the Great and will utilize new hop, experimental 7270 and Idaho 7 for a very pungent hop character. The beer will be 8.5% and 114 IBUs, so get your growlers ready for filling. Finally on 12/17 the brewery is hosting a rock show called A Fairytale of Hartford with two bands, Island of Doubt and Selfish John and the Lightweights, plus some food trucks and beer specials.

Rhode Island

On Dec. 10 at 7pm come to the Foolproof Brewing Co. in Pawtucket for the third annual Barrel Reserve Night. The event will feature rare barrel-aged beers, local food artisan offerings and a special event glass. Tickets are available through the brewery website for $40.

Tommy Tainsh of Trinity Brewhouse in Providence is coming off a successful GIBF showing. The brewpub won a gold medal for their Kolsch, as the defending champion no less, and a silver medal for Bard’s Bitter ESB. The brewery is updating some equipment with a new roof top chiller and heat exchangers to enhance production for brews. For the holidays, Tommy will have Imperial Gingerbread Brown Ale at 10.5% and 42 IBUs and a Belgian quad featuring cherries (sour and sweet) at 10%. Finally look for a super hopped Imperial Red Ale with some red grapefruits and 9.5% with 100 IBUs.

Coastal Extreme Brewing Co. in Newport has several big malty brews on tap for the winter months. Winter porter is next in the Storm of the Season beers and registers 5.9% with 33 IBUs. This malt forward beer features dark chocolate and crystal malts with some Magnum and East Kent Golding hops to slightly balance the malt profile. Next up is the smoked porter, a 6.1% brew with 21.5 IBUs that features ¾ of the grain bill slowly smoked over beechwood prior to adding to the brew kettle. There is a bit of sweet chocolate malt to balance the smoke, but no real hop profile to cover the smoke flavors and aromas on this beer. The annual release beer is ’16 this year and it is likely to be the sweetest beer in the trend of these releases. The beer is inspired by an “adult cold cocoa” with chocolate, milk, sugar and vanilla to give a marshmallow-like characteristic to the beer. This beer is a big ABV with 11% and only 28 IBUs and makes for a great brew to sample during a cold evening and relaxing in front of a fireplace. Only 3000 bottles are produced, so grab one if you find them! On Dec. 3 and 4 the brewery will be kicking off a food drive for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Center. Any donations will be matched with beer samples at the brewery with the purchase of a tasting card.

The Bucket Brewery will be releasing their Fireside Harvest brown ale for the winter months. This 7.5% brew should evoke flavors of Indian Pudding with molasses, vanilla, ginger, and cinnamon. Also stop by the brewery for movie night every Thursday at 7pm and brunch from 10-2 on Sundays.

