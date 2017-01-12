Cranking Up the New Year

By Tony Forder

That was a tough week. It takes a while to crank up that ol locomotive after 10 days of holidaze and indulgence; couple that with Monday, Jan 2nd (for some) New Year's Day Celebration and it makes for a short week. Forget about business, people are too busy regrouping.

A slightly under forecasted snowstorm in NJ on Saturday made for a short weekend also and people were still cranky on Monday. I did venture out myself Saturday to talk websites with a new designer and visit a new (for me) bar out in Montville (nr Parsippany). Poor Henry's – nice choice of taps, many locals and a bunch from SoCal's the Bruery! I had my first Jersey Girl brew, an IPA – pretty straight ahead, the cloudy type, and a delicious Bruery Flemish Brow.

The beer pundits were busy forecasting future trends for 2017 – the downfall of hops and return to easy drinking beers; continued rise of tasting rooms and beer tourism; the death of glass growlers as more microbreweries get access to small canning lines; more choice, less hype and fewer beer lines for tasting room releases, etc, etc. One publication announced the growth of craft beer reduced to a mere trickle – single digits for the first time in half a dozen years, but their data was based only on supermarket sales, which have lost out to the red hot local tasting room phenomenon.

It's a tough time to try and sell ads; our Feb-March issue is always tricky. The big guys decided long ago on their strategy for this year and the little guys are deep in the throes of winter. Giant AB InBev appears to have cut marketing budgets to their High End acquisitions as they consolidate the Miller takeover, so we're no longer tainted by global corporate $!

The New Year also brings a flood of new beer releases. Anchor is releasing Liberty IPA, a new take on their classic Liberty Ale, which I thought was an IPA, or at least it has been referred to as such. It is holding on to its 2-row malt base and Cascade hops but is reflecting some of today's new hop varieties.

Many beers are tied to animal legends: Sierra Nevada's Narwahl, named after the rare arctic whale for example, or their Bigfoot, named after the mythical shape-shifter. North Peak Brewing out of Dexter, MI already used the Jackelope for their Diabolical IPA, but now they're pairing up their Stormy Oat IPA with a creature even more strange. The PR goes, "In the deepest depths of Lake Superior lives the most powerful being in the underwater world...a mysterious creature with a body of a wild feline, horns of a deer, a scaled back and a tail so long it wraps around its body ending with a fish tail. The underwater panther is said to be the protector of the vast reserves of copper in the Great Lakes and has reputedly sent many a copper-carrying vessel to a watery grave.

I had a pretty tasty IPA recently at the Kings County Brewers Coop (KCBC) in Queens NY. It was called Dangerous Precedent. I'm sure I'm not the first to suggest they change the name to Dangerous President.

Back here in NJ, we're excited about a 25th anniversary beer we brewed with Joe and Pete and the crew down at Brix City Brewing Co. in Little Ferry, NJ, just a couple of miles from ASN global HQ. It's called ASN 25th Anniversary Scotch Ale and comes in a little over 7% with just a hint of smoke. The release is at the brewery this Saturday, Jan 14 - on tap and limited cans. It will go on tap later this month at select North Jersey bars. Stay tuned on ASN's Facebook page.

