Dolly, the Beer Trolley

By Tony Forder

A rogue trolley bus careening around the streets of Queens, a bit off the tourist route – what's going on here? Well, it's a beer bus, the brainchild of NYC Beer Guild and Kelso Brewing chief Kelly Taylor and beer maven/brewer Chris Cuzme. Both brewers are somewhat in between – Taylor is currently contracting his Kelso brews following the closure of Greenpoint Beerworks, while Cuzme is not yet up and running with his latest project, Fifth Hammer Brewing Co.

So, in the meantime, why not have some fun? Enter the Beer Trolley. With tours in Brooklyn and Queens (the Outer Limits) already under their belt, and one scheduled for "da Bronx" in January these trolley tours are really serving as test runs for NYC Beer Week Feb. 24-March 5, when Taylor hopes to have many beer tours available.

Breweries in Queens are spread out and difficult to get to so the Beer Trolley provided a perfect means to get around. The tour began with a meet-up and behind the scenes tour at LIC Beer Project in Long Island City, an impressive space and good size brewhouse. We enjoyed some of the IPAs they have added to their sour lineup. From there it was across town to Ridgewood and Bridge and Tunnel. Brewer Rich Castagna opened his tasting room especially for us and told us of some of the fun he had retooling various pieces of equipment to operate this grassroots brewery. Their 13 percent barrel-aged barleywine was particularly impressive.

Next up was Finback Brewing, not too far away. The trolley was already fairly rollicking – 30 folks sharing beers, making new friends. The price of the tour ($40) comes with a pair of tokens for each brewery stop. Customers could use them for either two half pours or one full beer. Finback impressed us with their 200-barrel cellar.

Back across Queens to Astoria, and Singlecut Brewing, and more great IPAs. Luckily they stayed open for us, as time was becoming a bit of a challenge. Finally a chance for a nightcap at LIC Beer project before heading home. The whole thing reminded me of a mini Beer Train, a recent escapade in which I was involved down in Brazil...but that's another story. Beer Trolley tickets at https://beertrolley3.eventbrite.com

Related Posts via Categories