Editor’s Blog 2-16-17

New Brewery For Blue Point

Anheuser-Busch InBev has announced plans to build a brand new brewery for their craft brewing acquisition, Long-Island-based Blue Point Brewing Co. The multi-million dollar project calls for a 60,000-bbl brewhouse, a 200-seat taproom and an outdoor Beer Garden and Restaurant. The project is to be located in a former Briarcliffe College building in Patchogue, Blue Point's hometown since its inception in 1998; AB InBev acquired the brewery in 2014. Blue Point's core products (mostly Toasted Lager and Hoptical Illusion) continue to be brewed at AB plants in the northeast while a varied range of experimental brews supplies their current taproom. Construction on the new brewery is expected to begin in summer of 2017 with a completion date by the end of 2018.

Shmaltz Settles Suit with Hop Orgy

Shmaltz Brewing Co. ran into a little trouble from Sutter Home Wines with their Hop Mannage a Trois IPA Variety Pack. (Sutter markets the Menage a Trois wine blends). Their answer to a cease and desist was to add a beer and turn their variety pack into an orgy. The new Hop Orgy Variety 12-Pack features takes on their Hop Manna IPA – the original; Hop Momma IPA, brewed with peach, apricot and habanero; Hop Mania Imperial IPA at 7.8%; and the new Hop Orgy IPA brewed with Warrior, Citra, Centennial, Cascade, Amarillo, Crystal, Simcoe and Mosaic hops. A brief press release stated "The Parties have amicably resolved the dispute to their mutual satisfaction," while Shmaltzes sell sheet touts the Hop Orgy 12-pack "Because 3-ways are for wine drinkers".

SN Beer Camp Goes Global

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. has hosted hundreds of beer industry folks and hombrewing enthusiasts at their Beer Camps, first in Chico, CA, then in Asheville, NC. In 2015, SN launched their Beer Camp Across America, featuring a nationwide tour and beer festivals in several locations culminating in the opening of their Asheville location. It also featured a collaborative 12-pack collection. This year SN is going global with the 12-pack with collaborations from half a dozen international breweries as well as six from the U.S. The international breweries are Ayinger (Germany); Duvel (Belgium); Fullers (UK); Garage Project (New Zealand); Kiuchi (Japan); and Mikeller (Denmark). Homefront breweries are Avery (CO); Boneyard (OR); The Bruery (CA); Saint Arnold (TX); Surly Brewing Co. (MN); and Tree House (MA). The 12-pack is slated for a June, 2017 release. http://beercamp.sierranevada.com/

Related Posts via Categories