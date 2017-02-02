Editor’s Blog 2-2-17

By Tony Forder

Scofflaw Brewing Co. (Atlanta, GA) and Shipyard Brewing Co. (Portland, ME) are making a wager regarding their respective NFL teams in Sunday’s game. The losing brewery will have to brew a special batch of beer from a recipe chosen by the winning brewery. The beer recipe must include indigenous ingredients from the winner’s state and will be named by the winning brewery. On tapping day, the losing brewery must fly the winning team’s flag for one week or until the beer is gone, whichever comes first. Shipyard is planning to call its beer "Feel the Pressure", referencing the Deflate Gate scandal, while Scofflaw will offer up a version of its northeastern IPA for the notorious Patriots scofflaws. They're hoping for a repeat of the 2012 Superbowl when Boston Beer Co. had to pour beer from the Brooklyn Brewery.

Snowflakes were appropriately flurrying as I arrived at Defiant Brewing Co. for Abominable Snowfest 3.0 Dec. 28. Inside two dozen+ breweries, all from within a 50-mile radius of Pearl River, NY filled the brewery while 400 happy imbibers picked from 60 different brews. This is the ultimate local grass roots festival where brewers and owners actually pour their beer. Music from Frankie D and the Boys (Nyack) and Defiant's great BBQ rounded out the event. Kudos to the Defiant team – Yeti and Bigfoot woulda been proud. See photos on Defiant's facebook page.

Global giant Guinness announced this week it will build a brewery in the town of Relay, MD, nine miles southwest of Baltimore. Expected to open in the fall, it will not brew Guinness' flagship stout but will make experimental beers for the US market and will serve as a packaging and warehousing facility as well as a national visitors center that’ll offer tours, tastings and a gift shop. It will occupy a factory where Guinness parent company Diageo also matures its Captain Morgan rum.

Chuck Williamson of Butternuts Brewery, located in rural upstate NY (near Cooperstown) was in the big city this week to announce a new release and a new departure. The beer is Anthrax Wardance Pale Ale "brewed by metal heads". In contrast to the thrashing style of metal band Anthrax, it is an easy-drinking 5.5% pale ale brewed with East Kent Golding hops and some NY state Tomahawks for a spicy finish. The metal release follows similar successful metal collabs releases from Robinsons (UK), with their Trooper Iron Maiden release and Quebec's Unibroue with last year's A Tout le Monde in honor of Megadeth.

