I Finally Went To Camp — Beer Camp, that is!

By Jack Babin

Growing up as a kid, going to camp was only a concept to me. This was a privilege for only the “rich kids”; I did not grow up rich so I never got to go. Recently I’m happy to say – that all changed! My long time friend Bill Rauner of Sierra Nevada sales management fame in the northeast has told me for years about a magical experience known as Sierra Nevada “Beer Camp”. I always wanted to go but never could find the time; or the invitation may not have been available, etc. This summer Bill Invited me again and I said, this is the year! I would love to go! Soon I got an e-mail accepting me into this very “privileged” group. Shortly thereafter and ever since I have been referred to as a “Camper!”. I was officially part of Beer Camp! Yay!

Chatter began immediately amongst my small group of fellow campers. We were tasked to create our own favorite beer, style, strength, color, finish, etc. A flood of ideas came through the excited group. Our first day we would pick the final style from a list of ingredients we were sent from the Sierra Nevada beer ingredients list.

I left Newark Airport and flew into Asheville Regional Airport overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains flying in. Dropped my bags at the hotel and straight on to the new Sierra Nevada Brewery in Mills Run, North Carolina. Entering and passing the handcrafted brass gates we entered the 200 + acre compound. Rolling hills on the beautifully designed entrance road do not prepare you for what you are about to see. As you come over the last little hill on the manicured road this beautiful, breathtaking modern jewel of a brewery comes into view. The only thing missing from that first experience was a beam of light from the heavens above shining onto the brewery! Instantly you realize you are about to embark on something very special.

I made my way into the restaurant area for our meet and greet happy hour. I told the hostess why I was there as she enthusiastically said, “Oh you’re a camper!”. I said well – Yes – Yes I am a camper! I soon realized what a benefit that was going to be. I joined a group of people meeting each other, others still arriving and soon we had many beers together in the sprawling, very modern, inviting, expansive restaurant, bar complex in the new brewery. The beer flowed and so did the conversation; we met our smiling confident Beer Camp Counselor – Brad Phillips, area manager for the DC/Metro area. Brad magically watched over us like an uncle to child for the next several days! He proudly and graciously served his role with a nonstop smile!

The following morning we gathered as a group to discuss and finalize exactly which beer we as a group were going to make ­ we agreed to make a Mango Double IPA. We met Nathan Goddard Operations Lead & Tours and Sierra Nevada's Brewmaster Tyler Downey. Nate, as we called him, became the eyes, the face, and the history of Ken Grossman, Founder of Sierra Nevada and all that he has achieved. Our discussions of beer were joined by the brewmaster Tyler. If we ever thought for a moment we knew about the components required to make a specific style of beer, Tyler, through sheer abundant knowledge put us to shame, politely of course. While he was asking what style of beer we wanted, strength, ABV percentage, hops, finish, mouth feel and two dozen others questions – effectively a tape should have been printing out simultaneously from the other side of his head as to how he was going to translate our desires of beer into an actual finished product. This man was amazing and absolutely in his element when discussing making first class beer. We began our morning with a taste of Sierra Pale Ale and then we began a mind blowing tour of the massive, state of the art facility: water systems, malt rooms, hydration systems, brewing facilities, engineering, (hop) torpedo loading, large and small scale brewing, cleaning, laboratories, were all covered in immaculate detail.

After lunch we headed out to see the off-site railroad delivery of barley. Railroad cars pull into a single purpose building; one rail car is downloaded into four tractor-trailer loads of grain and delivered to the brewery each day as needed. From there, we went to the small batch malting facility, Riverbend. Small batches of malt are dried on the floors and raked by hand every few hours before being baked for 24 hours. Seemingly, Sierra Nevada could consume this company’s entire production in one batch on one day.

Back to the brewery to the evenings first ever concert at the new outdoor amphitheater. Drive by Truckers was the opening act and with the stars on stage and in the sky, the beer flowing on outdoor stations, tiered viewing venues so all could see the bands under the lights made for a rockin' loud evening.

Brewing day!

Tyler greeted us at the small batch brewing system right inside the main entrance to the restaurant; this system is for testing of new recipes and of course Beer Camp batches. All ingredients were perfectly lined up for us to add to the gleaming clean copper kettles upon Tyler’s instruction. We were putting up a 20-bbl batch of this latest concoction. Adding the various ingredients over the course of about two hours, our batch to which we all contributed in some way was indeed on its way to becoming a world class product, at least in our minds. Off to lunch and more beer served in the test batch area for “Campers Only,” so we were told. Various batches of previous Beer Camps were still aging — and every one we tasted was fantastic! We had to finalize the name of this mad science experiment. What do you call a mango extract Double IPA? Many names were suggested and from Two to Mango, being a double IPA we named it 2X Two to Mango! We are all hoping to get some for our bars, restaurants, and tastings in the weeks and months to come; we started exchanging ideas of dates and ways to promote our once in a lifetime product.

Our group of campers became friends over the few days we were together; we all agreed there was not a rotten apple in the bunch! As we were going back for a final dinner and beer and we realized it was all coming to an end. Our little Beer Camp was going to have to readjust back to the real world. We were all smarter about the making of beer, the vision and amazing accomplishments of Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. These blissful surroundings where we brewed our beer with the help of industry experts at Sierra Nevada were nothing less than incredible. So, looking back upon my campless childhood, I feel camp as a kid would never have been as fun as this and in the end – it was worth the wait! Thank you fellow campers, Sierra Nevada and all involved to make these dreams come true!

