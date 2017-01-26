Finding Funky Buddha’s Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Gets Easier

By Phil Galewitz

FORT LAUDERDALE --- When a beer is really good and has devoted fans, should a brewery make more of it and sell it year round or limit supply to once a year release only at the brewery? That’s the dilemma Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park, FL faced with its wildly popular Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Beer since it was first released in 2011.

Funky Buddha had opted to limit supply and distribution as a way to keep the beer with the sticky, rich and sweet flavor of maple syrup special. That meant anyone who wanted the beer that won medals at numerous beer events would have to attend the annual Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Beer festival outside the brewery to try it and buy 22-oz bottles. “We are lucky to have this brand that really resonates with people…and we didn’t want demand to outstrip supply,” said Funky Buddha spokesman John Linn.

But after the beer won a gold medal at the World Beer Cup last year, brewery owners decided it was no longer a good business decision to only make the beer available once a year. "We want more people to try it,” Linn said.

So starting in February, bottles of Maple Bacon Coffee Porter will be available at retail outlets across Florida. It will still be limited supply but people from across the state won’t have to track to the Fort Lauderdale area for a taste. Don’t expect those bottles to last long and when they’re gone, they’re gone until next winter.

Maple Bacon will be more widely distributed but won’t be joining Funky Buddha’s list of year-round releases which are Floridian, a hefeweizen; Hop Gun, an IP; and Hop Stimulator, a double IPA. Instead, the brewery will be selling Pineapple Beach, as its fourth year round offering. Pineapple Beach is a tropical blonde ale is kissed with gnarly waves of juicy pineapple. A dose of floral, American hops and crisp pilsner malt ties this beer together, making it full of flavor and light-bodied.

The decision to more widely distribute Maple Bacon Coffee Porter did little to diminish fan attendance at the annual Maple Bacon Porter Beer Festival which on Jan. 14 attracted over 2,500 people who paid $55 or more to attend. That entitled them to sample unlimited tasting of 80+ beers from Funky Buddha and a couple dozen beers from other breweries, including many that aren’t available in the Sunshine State. This included 3 Floyd’s Zombie Dust, Cigar City’s Hunapu Imperial Stout and Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s Kentucky Christmas Morning.

Funky Buddha’s 55 beers included its usual mix of unusual but tasty beers including ‘Butta Cup, Barrel-Aged French Toast, Strawberry Shortcake and Morning Wood, a barrel aged imperial Maple Bacon Coffee Porter.

