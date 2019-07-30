GABF Tix On Sale Tomorrow

by ecteam

Photo credit Photo © Brewers Association

Get those trigger-happy clicking fingers ready. Tickets for the 38th annual Great American Beer Festival go on sale to the public tomorrow (July 31) at 10am.

Festival and ticket info here

Participating breweries here

The fest runs for four sessions Thurs, Oct. 3 – Sat, Oct 5, Denver, CO. (Spoiler alert – unless you belong to the Brewers Association or the American Homebrewers Association, forget about the Members Only Session on Saturday afternoon).

Highlights courtesy of the Brewers Association:

• Festival Format Returns to Regions: Back by popular demand! Breweries in the festival hall will be arranged in alphabetical order by state within nine (9) regions (Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Mountain West, New England, Pacific, Pacific Northwest, Southeast, Southwest.) Pro Tip: Breweries with “the” in the title will be listed under the first name following “the.”

• Jameson Caskmates Barrel-Aged Beer Garden: Returning for a second year in a slightly larger foot print, the ~14,000 square foot Jameson Caskmates Barrel-Aged Beer Garden will feature 22 small and independent Jameson craft brewery partners and their limited-edition Jameson barrel-aged beer. In addition, the garden will host experiential areas including master cooper Ger Buckley’s stage, a Bow Street education experience, and interactive activities.

• Fresh Hops: Washington Beer Commission is back with the freshest beers of the 2019 hop harvest. Each session will feature five fresh hop beers from ten breweries not found anywhere else in the festival. Due to the timing of the 2018 festival, fresh hops were not on exhibit, so we’re excited to present this in 2019.

• PAIRED: Where can you find Michelin Star-, James Beard Award- and Best New Chef Award- winning chefs all under one roof? That would be PAIRED. Featuring more than 10 new chefs for 2019, PAIRED unites independent craft breweries and acclaimed chefs from across the country to celebrate the intricacies and possibilities of pairing beer and food. Approximately 25 chefs will design mouth-watering delicacies with ~ 50 special beers not found anywhere else in the festival hall. PAIRED is sold via separate ticket that also includes access to the festival hall.

• Meet the Brewer Section: Meet the Brewer is very special opportunity for passionate beer fans to start conversations with their brewing heroes, learn more about their beers and talk shop. Look for these 122 breweries located in the center of the festival hall.

• Collaboration Competition and Booth: In recognition of the collaborative spirit of the craft brewing community, the competition has expanded in its second year to evaluate more than 70 collaboration beers in a Best of Show format. Many of the competition entries will be served during GABF at the Collaboration Competition Booth. Don’t miss this chance to sample these very unique and limited-edition beers!