GABF Tour 2015

4-Day Great American Beer Festival Tour

Denver, CO, Sept 24-27, 2015

$1599 pp dbl/occ; $1899 Sgl/Occ

Includes roundtrip airfare from Newark, NJ

Land only trip available for $1199 pp dbl/occ; $1499 sgl/occ

Call 551-587-7933 to reserve

Or e-mail tony@alestreetnews.com

Reservation Form here

* Round trip air on United Airlines as follows:

September 24 – UA#337 DEP Newark 10:29 am ARR Denver 12:51 am

September 27 – UA#1935 DEP Denver 3:43 am ARR Newark 9:33 pm

* 3 nights' accommodations at the Hampton Inn & Suites Convention Center*, or similar

* 2 lunches/dinners with beer sampling

* Transportation as per the itinerary via private deluxe motorcoach

* All sightseeing as indicated in the itinerary

* Admission to the Saturday afternoon session of the 2015 Great American Beer Festival

* All taxes and gratuities, except those to Tour Escort and Driver

* Hotel Bedding Note – Due to extremely limited availability, all rooms contain 1 king bed and 1 queen- sized

sleeper sofa.

Operated by Greg Dennis of Short Hills Tours 800-348-6871

Hosted by ASN founders Tony Forder and Jack Babin

Tentative Itinerary

Thursday, September 24, 2015:

10:29 am Depart Newark International Airport on United Airlines #337.

12:51 pm Arrival time in Denver. Meet motorcoach and depart for Denver.

2:00 pm Arrive in Denver and proceed to Station 26 Brewing Company for a tasting and lunch (included). Lunch will be served by Meatballs, a local favorite food truck.

4:30 pm Arrive at the Hampton Inn & Suites Denver Convention Center, or similar, and check in.

The evening has been left free to explore.

Friday, September 25, 2015:

Breakfast (included) at the hotel.

11:00 am Board coach and depart hotel for Boulder.

11:45 am Arrive in Boulder and proceed to Upslope Brewing Company for a tour and tasting. Group can also purchase lunch on own at the brewery.

2:00 pm Board coach and depart.

2:15 pm Arrive at FATE Brewing Company for a tour and tasting.

4:00 pm Arrive at Pearl Street Mall in downtown Boulder for free time to explore on own. Breweries within a short walk of the area include Walnut Brewery, West Flanders Brewing Company and Mountain Sun Pub & Brewery.

5:45 pm Board coach and depart for dinner.

6:00 pm Arrive at Avery Brewing Company for dinner and beer tasting (included).

8:30 pm Board coach and depart for Denver.

9:30 pm Approximate return time to Denver.

Saturday, September 26, 2015:

Breakfast (included) at the hotel.

The morning has been left free to explore Denver on an individual basis.

12:00 pm Arrive at the Colorado Convention Center for the 2015 Great American Beer Festival Member’s-Only tasting session. (last call is 3:45 pm)

Sunday, September 27, 2015:

Breakfast (included) at the hotel.

Free morning to explore Denver.

12:30 pm Board coach and depart for airport.

1:30 pm Arrive at the Denver International Airport and check in for return flight.

3:43 pm Depart Denver on United Airlines #1087, non-stop to Newark.

9:30 pm Approximate return time to Newark.

All travel times are approximate. Itinerary is subject to change.

Related Posts via Categories