GABF Tour 2015

4-Day Great American Beer Festival Tour
Denver, CO, Sept 24-27, 2015
$1599 pp dbl/occ; $1899 Sgl/Occ
Includes roundtrip airfare from Newark, NJ
Land only trip available for $1199 pp dbl/occ; $1499 sgl/occ
Call 551-587-7933 to reserve
Or e-mail tony@alestreetnews.com
* Round trip air on United Airlines as follows:
September 24 – UA#337 DEP Newark 10:29 am ARR Denver 12:51 am
September 27 – UA#1935 DEP Denver 3:43 am ARR Newark 9:33 pm
* 3 nights' accommodations at the Hampton Inn & Suites Convention Center*, or similar
* 2 lunches/dinners with beer sampling
* Transportation as per the itinerary via private deluxe motorcoach
* All sightseeing as indicated in the itinerary
* Admission to the Saturday afternoon session of the 2015 Great American Beer Festival
* All taxes and gratuities, except those to Tour Escort and Driver
* Hotel Bedding Note – Due to extremely limited availability, all rooms contain 1 king bed and 1 queen- sized
sleeper sofa.
Operated by Greg Dennis of Short Hills Tours 800-348-6871
Hosted by ASN founders Tony Forder and Jack Babin
Tentative Itinerary
Thursday, September 24, 2015:
10:29 am Depart Newark International Airport on United Airlines #337.
12:51 pm Arrival time in Denver. Meet motorcoach and depart for Denver.
2:00 pm Arrive in Denver and proceed to Station 26 Brewing Company for a tasting and lunch (included). Lunch will be served by Meatballs, a local favorite food truck.
4:30 pm Arrive at the Hampton Inn & Suites Denver Convention Center, or similar, and check in.
The evening has been left free to explore.
Friday, September 25, 2015:
Breakfast (included) at the hotel.
11:00 am Board coach and depart hotel for Boulder.
11:45 am Arrive in Boulder and proceed to Upslope Brewing Company for a tour and tasting. Group can also purchase lunch on own at the brewery.
2:00 pm Board coach and depart.
2:15 pm Arrive at FATE Brewing Company for a tour and tasting.
4:00 pm Arrive at Pearl Street Mall in downtown Boulder for free time to explore on own. Breweries within a short walk of the area include Walnut Brewery, West Flanders Brewing Company and Mountain Sun Pub & Brewery.
5:45 pm Board coach and depart for dinner.
6:00 pm Arrive at Avery Brewing Company for dinner and beer tasting (included).
8:30 pm Board coach and depart for Denver.
9:30 pm Approximate return time to Denver.
Saturday, September 26, 2015:
Breakfast (included) at the hotel.
The morning has been left free to explore Denver on an individual basis.
12:00 pm Arrive at the Colorado Convention Center for the 2015 Great American Beer Festival Member’s-Only tasting session. (last call is 3:45 pm)
Sunday, September 27, 2015:
Breakfast (included) at the hotel.
Free morning to explore Denver.
12:30 pm Board coach and depart for airport.
1:30 pm Arrive at the Denver International Airport and check in for return flight.
3:43 pm Depart Denver on United Airlines #1087, non-stop to Newark.
9:30 pm Approximate return time to Newark.
All travel times are approximate. Itinerary is subject to change.
