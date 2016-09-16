Great British Beer Festival 2016 – Any Surprises?

By Warren “BeerSensei” Monteiro

And the winners are: Binghams Vanilla Stout (Gold), Old Dairy Snow Top (Old Ale), and Tring Death or Glory (Barley Wine). The 2016 Great British Beer Festival had a full dark beer Champion sweep.

Binghams is the first Speciality (love that word) Class beer to become Champion Beer of Britain. It’s dark, chocolatey and session-like at 5%, with delicately added vanilla and a smooth latte-like finish. Next, this year’s deserved Winter Champion Snow Top (6%) balanced dark maris otter, crystal and black malt character, winning me over at first sip. Death or Glory, at 7.2%, is a by-the-fire, LBV port-like, big barley nod to the past.

Until one realizes there are just nine categories here, vanilla stout seems a bit tentative for its class. By selecting a Speciality classified beer for Supreme Champion, CAMRA appears to be, if not embracing current style trends, at least giving them a little squeeze. Last year’s CBOB Tiny Rebel Cwtch was unprecedented too, a punky red ale with IPA tones, unusual for a Best Bitter. The 4-year-old brewery manned its own booth to fully showcase eight of their cutting edge wares. This year Hank won Silver (Bitter Class) and Cwtch shared a Bronze for Best Bitter.

There was some kerfuffle about the winner announcement being deferred to an exclusive £95 dinner at the local Hilton that evening. Formerly, the Trade Day afternoon announcement, with the brewers and volunteers on the floor, allowed the crowd to flock to the winning booths and meet, greet, taste and celebrate. Not so this year. Only a shortlist was announced to the dismay of the crowd. Brett Laniosh, CAMRA’s National Executive, issued a sort of apology cum explanation September 8 for regional directors to forward to the 1,000 volunteers for feedback, some of whom were pretty put out, that CAMRA wanted to “further raise the profile of the awards to as wide an audience as possible”. I assume he was referring to news coverage of the dinner, because there were several thousand disappointed people on the trade floor. Sadly, this plays into the old bugbear of lack of transparency and a lingering suspicion of all decisions made by committees in the dark. As Her Majesty might say, “We are not amused.”

But what about the beer? Ranging alphabetically by county, each cluster of breweries was gathered under the name of a famous pub. Evocative names like The Fat Cat, The Rising Sun and The Harp floated above the teeming crowd. The nine Categories are coded by name and beer color in the Festival Guide, which eases the mind in choosing which of 900 offerings to try – something new, or maybe an old friend. I went for porters and browns, both a little thin on the ground. Nethergate Old Growler (5.5%) covered both bases, a brown porter sporting assertive roast malt flavor. IPAs did well as a group, getting more independent all the time as more English brewers use American and Antipodean hops. Golden ales proved a great palate refresher. Think session pale with soft hops and a little more body and color.

Music floated or throbbed in the background. Soft afternoon string quartet tones and inspired solo contemporary folk, then jump jive and cover bands in the evenings. The Carnival aura survives with Thursday Hat Day, Oliver Reed t-shirts (“Lost in Action 2 May 1999”), books, overstuffed sandwiches, glasses and pub mats, skittles, and chili chocolates.

Third session I went post-Brexit, arriving at the International Bars. Uerige Alt knocked back my thirst right away. I heard my name, and Kuaska (Lorenzo Dabove, who knows all things Italian), waving a bottle, treated me to Toccalmatto/Prairie Artisan Okie Matilde, a delicious Italian/US brett ramping up Orval-like flavors. Cantillon Kriek slowly drizzled from its cask (everything in the Festival is gravity poured). I slated a third of Baladin Xyauyù Fumè Islay Barrel (14% sipper) for my nightcap.

Then there’s the American Bar. CAMRA’s 12-year cooperation with the Brewers Association brings in casks you’d never stumble over in New York. Over 60 American brewers were showcased here. We sighed at Bressi Ranch Pizza Port 3rd Anniversary IPA (7%); 1/3 pints of fiery Rogue Imperial Brown with Habanero Peppers (8.5%) and Stone Brewing World Bistro Ghost Gose Gadget (sour Ghost Peppers! - 5.4%) lit up eager fire eaters and went away too soon; Mayflower Porter (5.5%) showed Brits we can brew ‘em too. Next door, a legion of bottles trumpeted the diversity of our American product.

There’s a £14 (£11 CAMRA member) door charge each session, but you can buy early tickets online or take the best deal, a season ticket that gets you into all sessions, including Tuesday Trade (check out www.gbbf.org.uk). You can still “rent” a glass for £3 and buy a program for £2/£1. You then buy thirds, halves, or full pints for about what you’d pay in a London pub.

It’s always big and brassy, a little stale and sweaty, but still the biggest pub in the world. The fresher generation seems drift in around 6pm, which is when the Old Guard of tickers and nervous drivers pulls out. By the end of the night session it’s very young indeed, a great thing for cask ale. And the kids do love those new tastes! Come on over next year, August 8-12, 2017.

