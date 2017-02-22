Hudson Valley Feb/March 2017

The NY State Brewers Association has five new Board members and three of them are from the Hudson Valley: Nikki Cavanaugh from Rushing Duck Brewing in Chester, Hutch Kugeman from the Brooklyn Brewery at the CIA in Hyde Park and Kevin Mullen from Rare Form Brewing in Troy.

The fourth annual NY Craft Brewers Festival will take place March 25 at the Desmond Hotel in Albany, featuring more than 50 NYS breweries and local culinary delights.

Germantown Beer Farm's Hudson Valley Malt offerings now include certified organic Red Wheat. West Kill Brewing has plans to open their new 10-bbl brewery in the Catskill Mountains sometime in March. They will specialize in farmhouse and mixed fermentation ales using much of their own fruits and herbs, and their spent grain will be fed to pigs that the farm brewery is raising.

Black Dirt Malt pumped out its first batch of grain in 2016. Located in Pine Island, grain farmers Brett Ford, Brian Ford and Chip Lain have teamed up with Black Dirt Distillers Jason Grissanti and Jeremy Kidd with an automated processing capability of up to 5,000 lbs of malt per week. This is a boon to both them and to other local brewers and distillers who are interested in using local NY state grain.

Argyle Brewing in Greenwich is expanding into a new custom, locally made, 15-bbl brewhouse, and is looking at the possibility of another taproom in Cambridge. Their latest beer is 7.2% Winter Warmer made with brown sugar, cardamom seeds, cinnamon sticks, cloves, figs and raisins. Westtown Brew Works added new head brewer Ryan Ripp, and will expand to a 15-bbl brewhouse by the spring. Their latest offering is 6.2% Nitro Rock Shelter Red Ale, one of eight beers that are on tap at all times.

The Brooklyn Brewery at the Culinary Institute of America is in the process of installing a new 20-gallon experimental fermenter that will be used to brew small-batch beers to be served at their new Post Road Brew House restaurant. These experimental beers will join their two flagships, as well as their Beefsteak Blonde Kölsch; Wee Chef Scotch Ale and Chocolate Orange Stout, collaborations with Indian Ladder Farmstead and CH Evans; a pilsner brewed with Community Beer Works in Buffalo that uses some Western NY malt; a weekly cask ale; and a few other visiting local Hudson Valley craft beers.

Brown's Walloomsac Brewery is switching from bottles to cans in 2017. Look for all their signature beers to be canned, with the first ones being Vienna Lager, Double Oatmeal Stout, Cherry Razz, Oatmeal Stout and IPA. At the Troy Brewpub, they are offering new one-off beers like Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Brown Ale with Coconut, Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout, Creek (spontaneously fermented sour ale with cherries), and Blood Orange Gose. Chatham Brewing turns 10 years old on March 4, and they will host a big event replete with special anniversary beers, live music and a big barbecue. New beers for the February/March timeframe will include a Saison, a Doppelbock, Dry Irish Stout, Same Day Series releases of Raspberry Imperial Porter and Huell Melon Lager and a canned version of unfiltered Nor’ Eastah IPA, with Citra and Mosaic hops.

CH Evans Brewing Co. in Albany has a limited large bottle release of 9.7% Best Day of The Week Barley Wine, made in memory of long-time friend Mark Van Sluyters. The beer was aged in a freshly-drained Albany Distilling single malt barrel that was purchased and signed by Mark. Other current big beers at the brewpub include 8.5% Double Evans Wit, made with 60 barley/40 wheat, orange peels, grains of paradise and coriander, 8.2% Double IPA made with a blend of all Hopsteiner S&S experimental hops and 8% Poor Soldier Pre-prohibition Porter. These join several other new beers like an oak-aged sour Oud Bruin version of their 5.6% Kick Ass Brown Ale, 5.6% Oatmeal Stout and the third Short Tart and Handsome series beer made with mango and pomelo zest and mixed with some raw ale.

Under their new Brewer Initiative Program, they will be hosting Lake Placid Brewing in February and Hutch Kugeman from the Brooklyn Brewery at the CIA in March to add collaboration beers to one made in January with Singlecut Beersmiths from Queens. Catskill Brewery in Livingston Manor bottled a limited number of 750-ml bottles of their bretted Freak Tractor Wild Ale, and they should hit the shelves sometime in March. Their other latest beers include a 6.8% Winter Pilsner, a 6% ESB, a Hefeweizen and a sessionable Berliner Weiss.

Keegan Ales in Kingston released their first seasonal of the year, 5.1% Springfest Belgian White IPA, made with 50 IBUs of Simcoe, Amarillo and Mosaic hops. By popular demand, their all Citra hopped FUN IPA will be made available year-round, and there will be another batch of 750-ml wax dipped bottles of Bourbon Barrel Aged Mother's Milk in time for Valentine's Day. Tommy Keegan is once again offering a free year of beer to the first runner who crosses the finish line of Kingston's Shamrock Run and runs back up to the neighborhood center to get the first beer.

At the Rip Van Winkle Brewery in Catskill, 6% Otis Red Wheated Holiday Ale is on, made with local Hudson Valley Malt and hopped with Apollo, Amarillo, Zythos and his locally grown and picked Cascades. It joins other new beers that include 5.8% The Haymaker Belgian Stout made with English hops and finished with oats, 6% ESB hopped with Fuggles and Goldings and toward the end of March, a Belgian Dubbel. Blue Collar Brewery in Poughkeepsie just tapped 4.5% Oatmeal Stout and a 6.8% Saison, and there will be an Irish Red Ale out in time for St. Patrick's Day.

Indian Ladder Farmstead and Brewery in Altamont just released several collaboration beers, made using their 2-row barley and hops from their hopyard. Over the holidays, they released the ILF/CIA S.M.A.S.H. Orange Chocolate Stout brewed at The Brooklyn Brewery at the CIA, and Nine Pin Cider/ILF Hopped Cider Mash Up. In February, the Interboro/ILF beer is scheduled to be released for NYC Beer Week and there will be a can release of the Threes Brewing/ILF Dan Driscoll Pale Ale. Later in the spring, look for their Solera Barrel-Aged Red Poppies of Passchendaele and cans of their Dry Hard Cider.

Newburgh Brewing's latest widely-distributed canned beer is GigaBoss DIPA hopped with tropical New Age hops. In their taproom only, you can get 500-ml bottles of The Newburgh Conspiracy, aged for eight months in Hillrock Estate Distillery Bourbon Barrels, and 500-ml bottles of 7.5% Blend #1, a mixture of a Stock Ale aged two years in Spanish Sherry Casks and a fresh Golden Sour. Pine Island Brewing has a new Vanilla Bean Porter out, and look for Pulaski Highway session IPA, along with their first Berliner Weisse, in March.

New Paltz Brewing in Wawarsing has three new Teutonic-based beers on tap. They are 5.6% Hopfenweizen Hefeweizen hopped with Amarillo, Warrior and Simcoe, 4.9% Winter Weizenbock and a novel 4.5% Tart Cherry, No Doubt Sauerkraut Sour made with wheat, sour cherries and sauerkraut made with local cabbage. Clemson Brothers Brewing in Middletown has just kicked off monthly eight-course beer pairing dinners. Mill House Brewing recently released their flagship Köld One Kölsch in cans, and their new Poughkeepsie brewpub beers are Baltic Haze Porter and Derailleur Black IPA. Glenmere Brewing in Florida, NY added an extra day and is now open Thursday through Sunday; they have a new smoked porter and a new stout. At Hyde Park Brewing, 6.2% Winter Warming Oatmeal Stout is on the Barrel 9 tap, and 5.2% Chaos Irish Dry Stout and 4.2% Irish Amber Ale will hit the taps in time for St. Patrick's Day. Helderberg Mountain Brewing in East Berne will have a Rye Pale Ale and Finn's Irish Red Ale on in March. The Bull and Barrel Brewpub in Brewster is serving new brews like 4.2% Nitro Ruby Stout hopped with Willamette and Fuggles and 6.7% Devil's Blood unfiltered IPA. Once again, they will make the Brewers’ Choice Award beer that wins the Hudson Valley Homebrewers Competition taking place March 11.

