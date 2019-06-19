Hudson Valley Hoppenings 6-18-19

By Mark A. Marnell

markmarnell@yahoo.com

Frog Alley Brewing is open for business and going strong in Schenectady inside the 150,000 sq ft Mill Artisan District complex. The brew crew is rich in experience and includes Rich Michaels with 25 years in brewing that includes a time at F.X. Matt Brewing Co., and Drew Schmidt who has been brewing locally since the 90s at places like Mad Jack Brewing and Big House Brewing, formerly in Albany. The 17-bbl system is pumping out plenty of IPAs as well as a wide range of other styles.

After seven years, Patrick Sylvester is leaving his brewing job at Keegan Ales. There is no doubt that Patrick will have great success in his new endeavor where he will be managing a new Craft Beer Bar and Bottle Shop and running educational programs. Talking with Tommy Keegan, he relishes the opportunity to delve into brewing once again while he searches for a replacement. “I got into this business because I love to brew beer and build/fix equipment,” says Keegan, “But the nature of owning a small company has forced me to focus more on the business management side of the company.

“I love making beer. I don’t love making Excel spreadsheets, as important as they may be. I am looking forward to pulling my boots back on and getting my hands dirty again for a while.” This summer look for Tommy to expand his cans into many more Hudson Valley stores and speaking of expanding, you can now find his beers in Pennsylvania and more specifically in the Poconos region.

CH Evans Brewing in Albany is celebrating 20 years of brewing this year with 7.5% Hopping into 20 NEIPA made with Ekuanot, Michigan Copper, Mosaic, and Simcoe hops. For summer beers, look for Capital Light, a 3.8% American Light Lager made with all German malt and no adjuncts, 5,5% Apricot Wheat made with Apricot, Pineapple and Amarillo hops and 6% Skyway Sour with Cherry. This is the latest in their rotating Kettle Sour Series, this time made with local cherries from Eger Bros. Farms in Hudson.

June 22 from 2 to 6pm, The New York State Brewers Association will collaborate with the Buffalo Niagara Brewers Association to put on the Buffalo Brewers Festival that will take place on the waterfront at Canalside and will feature Buffalo area breweries as well as other breweries from all over the state.

Friday July 5, Great Life Brewing in Kingston will have their brewery release of their annual collaboration beer, Sap Sucker Saison. It is brewed for Red Maple Vineyard using virgin sap collected from the maple trees on their West Park property. Look for this unique ale to be dry with a mild tartness and you can pair it with the food from an onsite Food Truck. Crossroads Brewing will have a new summer food menu in Athens starting June 20 and will have a collaboration Play It Leo IPA made with Chatham Brewing to honor Phish’s summer area shows. Look for a special Northeastern Style IPA called Quarter Life Crisis to be out also in time for their July 6th Mid-Summer Celebration at the Catskill Brewery that will feature music by the Outcrops, Hatchet Throwing with Hudson Valley Hatchet and food by Fork’n Food Truck. There will be music featured in Catskill all summer long so check the website for details. Wolf Hollow Brewing Co. in Glenville NY will host a Mid Summer Beach Party featuring Big Fez and the Surfmatics, July 20 at 8 pm. You can purchase tickets on their website. Their latest summer beer is a collaboration Cream Ale made with Hank Hudson Brewing in Halfmoon and it is on tap at both breweries. Great Flats Brewing in Schenectady will feature the local restaurant, Combo’s Fish Fry July 20 at 4pm. You can pair your fish with their latest beers for the summer that include Black Currant Barrel-Aged Sour, Raspberry IPA and Lafayette IPA.

Rushing Duck Brewing‘s latest two beers in Chester are 6.9% According To Plan NEIPA brewed with and dry hopped with Citra and 6% Saisonish dry hopped with Vic Secret and Barberouge hops. Helderberg Mountain Brewing in East Berne has music every Saturday to go with several of their new brews that include three all New York hops and malt made beers: Barn Owl Wheat, Bozenkill Belgian Wit and a beer named to honor local maltster Dennis Nesel called Nesel’s Floor Malted Ale made of course, with his malt. On the Porter front, on tap now is CK’s Bourbon Barrel Aged Baltic Porter and the current For Paws Porter beer Sugar Maple Nut Coffee Porter that will be followed up by a Maple Porter on nitro soon. One dollar from these porters go to a local animal rescue organization and this summer Mike will have an animal benefitting fund raiser event at the brewery.

Cousin Ale Works in Wappinger Falls will have a special edition beer this summer called Freedom Fuel, brewed in collaboration with Ulster Firearms. Look for it on tap at the brewery and in cans. Sloop Brewing in East Fishkill and Newburgh Brewing will have their JuiceBoss IPA collaboration out at the end of June. Hyde Park Brewing has their take on a pastry beer out this summer. It is their classic Schwarzbier that has been aged on 100 pounds of cherries and it joins the return of Blueberry Blonde, their blonde aged on 100 pounds of blueberries. Winkle Wednesdays you can get 4 dollar pints and hear Blues every first Wednesday of the month. Clemson Bros Brewery at the Gilded Otter in New Paltz now has 16 beers on tap that includes with two sours; half the beers are brewed in New Paltz and the other half brewed at the brewery in Middletown. Two award winning summer beers are 4.5% M-Town Sunset blood orange strawberry sour and 5.7% Amber Lager.

Mill House Brewing will again be making their ShipRocked Ale in collaboration with The Riverkeeper. It is made to raise awareness for the cleanup and maintenance of the incredible river we live on and near, and the ecosystem that the river supports. It is made in the brewery and put out on a boat to rock and age out on the Hudson River. MBC beers can now be found in Connecticut. Look for a collaboration 10% TIPA made with Destination Unknown Brewing using some pineapple and their Pine Tar TIPA made with spruce tips to be out at the end of June. Brown’s Brewing has their Iron Horse IPA back on tap in Troy and a buck of each pint sold goes to Ales for ALS. The latest beer in their Hashtag Series of NEIPAs is #NiceToMeetMe, made with Azacca and Columbus hops and it is out in cans now.Kingston Standard Brewing in Kingston is now open and serving their beers along with lobster rolls, oysters and sour dough pretzels.