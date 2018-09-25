Owners Justin Taylor and Adam Watson at their new Sloop Brewing Production Brewery, Taproom and Eatery Grand Opening in East Fishkill, Hudson Valley.

By Mark A Marnell

markmarnell@yahoo.com

Drink Albany at the NYS Museum takes place Oct. 5 packed with 21 Capital District breweries and on Oct. 6th, The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park will host their 3rd Annual Brew U Beer Fest that will feature seminars, multiple food stations, and lots of local NY breweries and cideries.

Newburgh Brewing just collaborated with Peekskill Brewery to make 6.5% all Citra-hopped Riverfront Property IPA. It will be released Oct. 12 at Newburgh’s taproom and at Peekskill’s Grand Tasting Event to commemorate their 10th anniversary. The 6th annual NY Craft Brewers Festival takes placeon Nov. 17 in Syracuse at the Landmark Theater with over 50 NYS breweries and great food.

Aug. 24, Cortlandt Toczylowski and Caroline Bergelin opened their 7-bbl King’s Court Brewing Co. on Cannon street in Poughkeepsie. Cortlandt began his career in 2012 in California at Drakes Brewing and became the Head Brewer at E.J. Phair Brewing.

After finishing his UCal Berkeley Master Brewers Program, he was hired on as Master Brewer and helped to build Barebottle Brewing from the ground up before he and Caroline decided to make a move back East where they were originally from. Their diverse rotating beer slate currently stands at nine taps that include: NE IPA, DIPA, Session IPA, Hazy IPA, West Coast IPA, Imperial Amber Ale, Cream Ale, Kölsch, Schwarzbier, Nitro Milk Stout, and Honey Ale. You can bring your own food or purchase it from the Thai Food Truck parked out back and be on the lookout for live music events.

Sloop Brewing‘s 25,000 sq ft production brewery and taproom restaurant officially opened in the East Fishkill iPark campus Sept. 16. There were large crowds, seven beers on tap, can releases that included an opening day specific IPArk Hazy IPA and a menu that includes pizza, burgers and their take on street food from around the world.

Here in the Hudson Valley, Oktoberfests currently rule and there are plenty of great malty examples of the style as well as some seasonal pumpkin beers to check out.

The Roscoe NY Beer Co. will host their annual Oktoberfest Sept 29 featuring an Oktoberfestbier and mug, a hay maze, wood carving, pumpkin painting, food and an after party with live music. Shrewd Fox Brewery in Eldred will host a Ukrainian themed Urktoberfest featuring food, music, flagship and barrel-aged beers, Ukrainian named Harbooz Pumpkin Ale based largely on George Washington’s Porter recipe and their new Peach Wheat.

Chatham Brewing will take part in a town-wide Octoberfeast, Oct. 6, where the brewery will host live music 12-12 with beers that include canned and draught versions of Oktoberfest lager and their annual Hop Crop wet harvest IPA. Also on Oct. 6 New Paltz Brewing will host their second annual Oktoberfest featuring food, music, their Oktoberfest bier and three hefeweizens – a traditional example, a jalapeno spiced variety and a smoked version. They will also host a Halloween Party with best costume prizes in October. Arrowood Farm and Brewery in Accord will have their OKTÖBERFEST, Oct.13, featuring music, food, a fest specific 5.8% Märzen and plenty of Farmhouse Ales.

Mad Flats Brewing, going strong since March of 2017, in downtown Schenectady has a 9-tap American-style ale slate rich in local farm ingredients. Their seasonal Schenectoberfest joins their multiple award winning Raspberry IPA, 2 DIPAs, a smoked Belgian amber, a pale ale, an extra pale ale, an imperial brunch stout and a pils. Bring in your food or buy some from the food trucks that stop by. Mill House Brewing in Poughkeepsie has fall beers like 5.4% Oktoberfest, People Power Gose made with 1886 Malt House grain and new 6% Led Astray American IPA hopped with Cascade, Simcoe and Centennial hops. Cousins Ale Works in Wappingers Falls has just released their Brazen Märzen Oktoberfest, and like all their beers, it is made with all local NY malt and NY hops. Be on the lookout for 2 Crown Maple Syrup collaboration beers in time for their Oct. 27 Halloween Party – a maple porter and a maple stout. Their brewery will host comedy acts this fall. On Sept. 29, you can watch Gene Trifilo and Adam Izzo warm up Rob Falcone from Orange is The New Black and Oct.13, you can catch Bob Gurnett open for John Iavrone.

Rushing Duck in Chester has a 5.3% Oktoberfest on tap as well as the return of 8.6% War Elephant DIPA. Oct. 20 from 8-12pm they will have Metal Night at the brewery when they will host the NJ based band, Chained to the Dead, while featuring their 10.1% Chained to the Dead Imperial Milk Stout made with chocolate and coffee.

The Brewery at the CIA in Hyde Park has fall beers rich in collaboration: Shoemaker Porter made with Community Beer Works in Buffalo, Peaches and Herbs Berliner Weiss made with Indian Ladder Farm in Altamont, an IPA made with Great Adirondack Brewing in Lake Placid and a kettle sour collaboration made with Garrett Oliver at Brooklyn Brewery.

Old Klaverack Brewery in Hudson has their annual all NY Psych-O-Jack pumpkin beer made with all Hudson Valley Malt and Holmquest Farms pumpkins.

Keegan Ales in Kingston has their latest Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe hopped Monkey Trials Series IPL beer and it will be on tap when they host a Halloween Party, Oct. 27, featuring The Big Shoe and Lara Hope. They also collaborated with IHOP on a Pumpkin Pancake Stout made to go with IHOP’s Pumpkin Pancakes and it is available now locally and in the NY metro area.

Brown’s Brewing in Troy and Hoosick Falls have released 16-oz. 4-packs of their latest 2018 NEIPA, El Dorado and Azacca hopped #GETMONEY and 750-ml bottles of NYSBA competition gold medal winning Reprise golden sour ale made with honey, vanilla, and chamomile. Other Fall beers include Wholly Moses Pumpkin Ale made of course with the (Grandma) Moses Farm pumpkins and 12.3% Look Ma, No Hands! Belgian golden strong ale. Oct. 4 and 11, check out Brown’s Fall Sessions Concerts behind the brewpub in Troy.

CH Evans Brewing in Albany is now offering draught Kick Ass Brown, Albany IPA and their Amarillo hopped Pilsner offsite, so look for it in your favorite pubs. At the brewpub, there is a new crowler machine that allows you to take home 32-oz cans of new fall beers like 5.8% Oktoberfest, 5.5% New England Style Pale Ale brewed with Citra, Galaxy and Mosaic hops, 6% Sammy’s Pumpkin Patch spiced ale made with local pumpkins, molasses and honey, 4.5% Dawn’s Dry Stout and an NE IPA hopped with Citra and Galaxy. Their new menu is filled with food creations by their new Head Chef, Ian O’Leary, a former chef at New World Bistro, and City Beer Hall.

Indian Ladder Farms Cider and Brewery in Altamont has some unique beers this fall that include: a Brewery at CIA collaboration, Peaches and Herb Berliner Weisse, made with all NY Malt, ILF grown Spelt & Naked Oats, ILF grown Crystal hops, six different basil varieties in the whirlpool and the end of fermentation addition of Klein Kill Farms peaches, Mr. Pickle Gose fermented with pickle juice and dry hopped with a bushel of pureed English cucumbers and fresh farm dill and Homie Haulers NY IPL made with NY Pilsner Malt and ILF grown Unmalted Oats hopped with ILF grown Nugget, NZ Vic Secret, Mosaic & Eureka hops.

Great Life in Kingston released a Red Maple Vineyard collaboration Sap Sucker Saison made using 100% of the vineyards sap water.

Glenmere Brewing in Florida has a new fall beer out. It is 5% O.C. Mutha Frogger Lager and it is made with Black Dirt Malt (2-Row and Vienna) and Pennings Farms Hops (Mt Hood and Chinook).

Pine Island Brewery is celebrating their 3rd Anniversary on Oct. 20 and they will have food, games, live music and all their latest beer that includes a pumpkin ale and 6.7% Res Moon Rye IPA. Oct. 28, Crossroads Brewing in Athens will host a Halloween Skaryoke Murder Mystery Dinner Show at 6pm. It will feature a 3-course dinner, the show and a cash bar. They just brewed a collaboration beer with Chatham Brewing and The Brewery at the CIA. It is Play It Leo IPA, brewed with Motueka, Nelson Sauvin and El Dorado hops. Look for the latest beers out in 16-oz cans – 8.2% Overdid It Unfiltered DIPA hopped with Amarillo, Mosaic, Citra, and Simcoe Lupulin Powder and It Never Ends Pale Ale hopped with Centennial, Cascade, and Citra. Drink Responsible!