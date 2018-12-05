Hudson Valley News 12-6-18

Aaron Browne of Cousin Ale Works

by Mark A Marnell

The date for the New York Craft Beer Competition in Rochester has been moved from July of next year to Feb. 23. The awards will be handed out at a special ceremony at the 2019 New York State Craft Brewers Conference that takes place the weekend of March 8. Registration for the conference and trade show is now open for licensed breweries, breweries in planning, trade exhibitors, and speakers. For more info visit NewYorkCraftBeer.com.

Rare Form Brewing in Troy is releasing their first Holiday Stout. It is called Fudge Fantasy Stout and is brewed with Fudge Fantasy cookies in the mash and The Cookie Factory fudge in the boil.

Santa is coming to the Fox N Hare Brewing in Port Jervis, in mid Dec., for their first Cookies & Beer tasting event. Rumor has it that the brewer and owner himself will be dressed in Santa’s finest as the host along with new seasonal beers like Frozen Pines Winter IPA and bottles of Maple Bourbon Barrel Aged Stranded in the Night Imperial Stout. In early January, look for his iteration of Sierra Nevada’s Resilience IPA.

Mark Peffers is back from his brewing stint in South Korea and is now Head Brewer at the Gilded Otter Brewpub in New Paltz. He is changing up the beer slate and his latest addition is a juicy 6% New England IPA, made with Columbus, Cryo and Azacca hops in the whirlpool, and Citra for dry hopping. The NEIPA joins his seasonal 7% Winter Wassail spiced with nutmeg and cinnamon and a 9% winter warming Imperial Stout. Justin Sturges is the new brewer at Rip Van Winkle Brewing, coming by way of Captain Lawrence Brewing in Elmsford and River Outpost Brewing in Peekskill. He is working extensively with Hudson Valley Malt and Kinderhook Hops on a series of NY ales that include new December beers like Olde Game Farm Pilsner, a Blonde Ale, his take on Kaaterskill Krush DIPA and a 7.1% hazy IPA.

New Paltz Brewing in Wawarsing will host a Winter Weizen Fest Dec. 8 and will host a Brew Year’s Eve party that will include a World Beat DJ and a pig roast buffet. Great Life Brewing in Kingston will have a customer appreciation event 4-10pm Dec. 15 that will include live music, an ugly sweater party and a one off special beer.

Mill House Brewing in Poughkeepsie just tapped a 5.2% Galaxy Dry Hopped Pilsner and will have a Belgian Wit out soon along with their version of Sierra Nevada Resilience IPA and 11.1% Pandemonium Imperial Stout aged for a year in Wild Turkey Whiskey and Grape Brandy Barrels. They will host a Wild Game Dinner and Pairing Dec. 12. Chatham Brewing is also brewing their version of Sierra Nevada Resilience IPA along with seasonals that include Ghent Bhent Belgian Abbey, a Dopplebock and a spruce tip black IPA in time for their Ugly Sweater Dance Party on December 22nd. Hyde Park Brewing has new beers in the form of a Belgian Wit made with chamomile tea and an IPA made with Mosaic hop extract and in January they will release a West Coast hopped Black IPA. Sloop Brewing in East Fishkill released a limited number of Santa IPA cans for the holidays, and their Hoppy Pils is out now on draught. Newburgh Brewing has Angry Eggbert Spruce NEIPA out for Christmas and on Dec.19, they will release their draught version of ResilienceBoss, in honor of the CA firefighters, made with malt donated by Hudson Valley Malt and hops donated by New York Hop Union. December 28, their latest BonticouBoss releases made from Coppersea Distillery Floor Malted Rye and hops from local NY Hop Farms.

Rushing Duck Brewing in Chester is sponsoring a food drive for a local food pantry and is accepting food donations up until December 16th. Tis the season for their bottles of Ded Moroz Imperial Stout and a draught version of Gimme Moroz of This, a bourbon age blend of Ded Moroz and Gimme Samoa That Coffee Milk Brown Ale. Shrewd Fox Brewery in Glen Spey is pouring their new Christmas Farm House Ale made with Buckwheat and Buckwheat Honey and a new Barrel Aged Maple Rye Lager that goes nicely with their new fresh made Taproom Pizza. The Brewery at the CIA in Hyde Park will be closed for Winter Break from 12/20 to 1/2. In January, look for beers like the latest Class Project beer, Br-Br-Br-Brown Ale, a Collaboration Pilsner made with Toast USA with 20% of the malt substituted with unsold bake shop bread and Whistling in The Dark Black Czech Lager brewed with Community Beer Works in Buffalo. Argyle Brewing in Cambridge has a new beer out for the winter season, 7.6% Witch’s Brew Oatmeal Stout made with bitter chocolate.

Keegan Ales in Kingston is releasing 22-oz bottles of their two winter seasonals that were both aged in Widow Jane Distillery barrels. Double Chocolate Bourbon Aged Mother’s Milk will be released a week before Christmas and Bourbon Aged Super Kitty will be released mid to late January. Cousins Ale Works in Wappingers Falls just brewed up there 5.7% Dutch Apple Ale made with 100% NY ingredients including local Meadowbrook Farms apples. It joins Smoking Musket Stout aged in Hillock Estate single malt whiskey barrels and a version of their Backhanded Wee Heavy Ale aged in rye whiskey barrels. Dec. 15, look for an ugly sweater party and on New Year’s Eve they will host a $65 party that includes a DJ and all you can eat and drink. Check their Facebook page for additional details.

At Indian Ladder Farm Brewery and Cidery in Altamont, you can Get Festive With Santa Dec. 8-9 with a farm to table lunch buffet, craft beer and cider, holiday crafts, pettable farm animals and caroling hayrides. Dec. 15, you can sing your head off at Merry-Oh-Kee while sipping on their latest seasonal collaboration with Interboro called It Tastes Like Celebration. CH Evans Brewing in Albany just released 4% Capitol Light, a light American Lager made with floor malted German Pilsner, American grown corn, a classic German lager yeast strain and Tettnanger hops. It joins 4.4% Sammy’s Session NEIPA hopped with late additions of Belma, Citra and Nelson Sauvignon and the return of 5.8% Ditch Digger NEIPA hopped with Citra and Mosaic. Mid to late January, look for 6% Jessie Grey Farmhouse Saison, made with Pilsner malts, Saaz hops, ginger and orange peel and a blend of Saison yeast strains. The beer is named after brewer Sam Pagano’s girlfriend. Erik Bell at Old Klaverack Brewery has hired on Assistant Brewer Matt Leaman. Currently in the taproom, he has a pumped up 7.2% Specialty Wit Beer on draft as well as Red Mills Amber. In December, he will have Holiday Gift Baskets and a double dry hopped version of Spookrock IPA. In January look for Brick Tavern Brut IPA. Happy Holidays and Drink Responsibly!