Hudson Valley brewers Rushing Duck, Long Lot and Newburgh at Defiant’s 5th Annual Abominable Snowfest Jan. 26.

By Mark Marnell

markmarnell@yahoo.com

The New York Craft Beer Competition in Rochester takes place on February 23. The winners will receive their awards at a special ceremony, on March 6 at the 2019 New York State Craft Brewers Conference which culminates in the New York Craft Brewers Festival. For more info visit NewYorkCraftBeer.com.

Great Life Brewing in Kingston is searching for a new potential owner for their turnkey brewery in 2019. Who is up for a brewery? Rip Van Winkle Brewing has struck a deal with Dutchess Beer Distributors and starting in February, you will find Mountain House Helles and Kaaterskill Krush IPA at select establishments and stores in the Mid-Hudson Valley and locally in Catskill. Their new Golden Stout just hit the taps, made with cacao nibs and locally roasted coffee from Twin Peaks Coffee and Donuts out of Tannersville.

Crossroads Brewing in Athens and Catskill recently joined the Capital Craft Beverage Trail for 2019 and Local to Locals, a Long Island based group of craft producers where they have collaborated with fellow members Oyster Bay Brewing and Destination Unknown Brewing. Look for the beers to be out in February as well as the 8th edition of Short, Tart, and Handsome Kettle Sour brewed with persimmons in collaboration with Indian Ladder Farms Brewery and Cidery in Altamont. You can now get their award winning Black Rock Stout in the suites at Madison Square Garden.

Wolf Hollow Brewing Co. in Glenville just released multiple cans – featuring Foothills Pilsner, Midnight Dreary Black IPA and District 12 DIPA. Sat., Feb. 16, catch their Midwinter Beach Party with live music and lots of brews. Sloop Brewing in East Fishkill’s latest can releases include more Juice Bomb, 5% Hoppy Pils and 6.5% Coco Baked, made with malted oats, toasted coconut and milk sugar.

Defiant Brewing in Pearl River just released their Bretted, corriander and honey infused, Grand Cru Belgian Golden Ale that was bottled in 2016. You can drink this and other beers during Open Mic every Sunday, Trivia every Thursdays and live music Feb. 17, 22 and 23. Fox N Hare Brewing in Port Jervis is still serving up their Butte County Proud Resilience IPA in support of Camp Fire rebuilding efforts in northern CA. Their latest beer to hit the taps is Pilot Brown Porter and you can expect Chocolate Dark Pastures on Nitro in time for Valentine’s Day.

New Paltz Brewing in Wawarsing has a new batch of their Hint of Heat Hefeweizen made with jalepenos and it joins a Smoked Hefe, Traditional Hefeweizen, Munich Lite and a German influenced Pale Ale. Hyde Park Brewing just released 7% Tree Knocker Imperial NEIPA hopped with Loral and Motueka hops and it will be followed by a Vienna lager using all local ingredients that include Hudson Valley Malt from Germantown Beer Farm and Dutchess hops. Keegan Ales in Kingston released 22-oz bottles of their 12.5% honey filled and Aged Super Kitty English Strong Ale.

Cousins Ale Works in Wappingers Falls just brewed a collaboration Imperial Stout with local Sweet Bakes Cafe using their chocolate waffles. In February, they will also release cans of Ugly Mug Coffee Stout, Clouds of Copper IPA and Smoking Musket Stout. If you need a brewery space for a catered event, they are collaborating with Chef Steph and Sweet Bakes to host banquets, corporate parties and other events.

At Indian Ladder Farm Brewery and Cidery in Altamont, you can get their latest beers that include the collaboration with Interboro called It Tastes Like Celebration DIPA, The Train Has Sailed Grisette, Air Drummer Stout, Tandem Haulers DIPL, Strictly Taconic Pilsner and Recreational Eating Brut IPA. CH Evans Brewing in Albany has new beers on tap: 3.8% Capitol Light, a light American Lager made with floor malted German Pilsner, American grown corn, a classic German Lager Yeast strain and Tettnanger hops, 9% Teri Trippel brewed with Hallertau Blanc and Tettnang, 6% Big Crane NEIPA hopped with Comet, Citra, Belma and Michigan Copper hops and 5.5% Red’s Red made with toasted malts and classic American hops. Drink Responsibly!