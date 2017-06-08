Hudson Valley Updates 6-8-2017

Soak in the Hudson Valley's Summer of Seasonals

By Mark A. Marnell

The NY State Brewers Association will hold the 3rd annual NY Craft Brewers Festival at the FX Matt Brewery in Utica on June 10, where 35+ breweries, hops and malt producers and brewers meet great food. Newburgh Brewing released new cans of Checkpoint Charlie Berliner Weisse and they will be available in several states throughout the summer. Hudson Ale Works in Highland just built a large front deck with plenty of outdoor seating where you can take in the sun, taste items from their expanded menu like stout braised pulled pork and corned beef ruebens and taste their two latest summer offerings: Green Tea IPA and a Belgian Wit.

Honey Hollow Brewing in Earlton finished their brand new taproom and they are hosting a summer bash on July 9 that will feature plenty of food vendors, games and their annual Revolutionary Ale made on their new 2-bbl system. Roscoe NY Beer Co. has a new outdoor biergarden with plenty of seating, lawn games, live music and of course beer such as the new 4.5% Trout Town Logger (bohemian pilsner) and this year's version of Two Rivers Rye, a tropical IPA hopped with Centennial and Amarillo hops. The Rip Van Winkle Brewery in Catskill has two new brite tanks that will be dedicated to offsite sales of three of their main flagships: Mountain House Helles, Rip Van Wit and Kiskatom Brown Ale. Sometime this summer, look for their first Double IPA.

S. Taylor & Sons Brewery in Salem will be opening a new 1600 sq ft taproom in Saratoga Springs in mid June. Two new beers are being offered at both locations: 5% Canooski Coffee Porter and 9.5% Cup Of Wonder English strong ale brewed with lots of clover honey and infused with "medieval" herbs like burdock root and Sweet Melissa. Crossroads Brewing in Athens is set to open a second brewery in Catskill sometime this summer. Their Barley Wine won Gold for the second consecutive year at TAP New York.

Speaking of winning at TAP New York, congratulations are in order for Chatham Brewing. For the third time, they brought home the Matthew Vassar Cup for Best Craft Brewery in the Hudson Valley. They also won gold for the Strong Lager category. Many other local breweries won medals this year as well: Wolf Hollow Brewing (Silver) and New Paltz Brewing (Bronze) for wheat beers, Catskill Brewing (Silver) for Strong Lagers, Peekskill Brewing (Silver) for Pale Ale, Rare Form Brewing (Bronze) for Light Ales, Keegan Ales (Silver) and Hudson Ale Works (Bronze) for India Pale Ale, Sloop Brewing (Bronze) for Strong India Pale Ale, Crossroads Brewing (Gold) for Strong Ale, Mad Jack Brewing (Bronze) for Porter, Hudson Brewing (Silver) for Irish Stout, CH Evans Brewing (Gold) and Catskill Brewing (Bronze) for Strong Belgian Ale, Catskill Brewing and (Gold) and Brown’s Brewing (Silver) for Sour Beer.

Brown's Brewery in North Hoosick Falls and Troy is bringing back Burst Valencia Orange IPA in 16-oz 4-packs. This year, look for their Summer Sessions concert series on Thursday evenings in June and July, behind their Hudson River Taproom in Troy, where you can sip on summer seasonals that include kegs of: #WhatItIs, a juicy New England IPA and a Blonde Ale hopped with El Dorado and Citra and conditioned on the zest of 180 limes.

Sloop Brewing in Elizaville is selling very fresh cans of beer that are packaged the week they are sold. Check out their latest Double Plus Good series of beers with the first being a TAP New York award winning 8% double dry hopped, double IPA. At Yard Owl in Gardiner, summer beers include 10% Casa Diablo Belgian-style dark strong ale crafted with local cold brewed coffee from the Mudd Puddle and 5.2% 270 Belgian IPA. You can also find some of the barrel-aged sour beers they have been experimenting with using local hops and New York grains while enjoying music and BBQ every Friday through September. Keegan Ales in Kingston has two summer sessionables. One is 4% (kettle soured) Tart Wheat hopped with Mosaic and Citra hops and in July, they will release Little Bit of Fun, the session version of their TAP New York award winning FUN IPA.

At their Cherry Plains and Troy taprooms, The Beer Diviner Brewery is selling new cans of 5% MVP Pale Lager (Munich Helles) and 8% Double Diabla Citra hopped IPA. New draught beers include a new iteration of Ancient Gruit Ale crafted with lots of local honey, yarrow and wormwood and summer specialty Toowit Towoo Belgian Wit made with coriander and bitter orange peel. Look for movie nights, live music every week, literary readings and trivia nights. The Brooklyn Brewery at the CIA in Hyde Park was set to close their pop-up Post Road Brew House restaurant in May but because of its popularity, they will keep it open through the summer. Six in-house beers include 5.8% In-State American Pale Ale brewed with 100% New York barley from Hudson Valley Malt in Germantown, and Cascade and Columbus hops from Pedersen farms in the Finger Lakes, an American Lager crafted with corn and hopped with Celia, Madarina Bavaria and Huel Melon hops, 5% CIAmber and two collaborations, a saison made with Industrial Arts Brewing and a hoppy wheat made with the Peekskill Brewery. There are also two guest taps and one of them is Blue Collar Brewery's Rye Porter.

Indian Ladder Farmstead Brewery in Altamont just turned one year old. They have already expanded their hopyard dedicating a large portion of it to New York's heirloom and native Helderburg Hops. This summer you can get crowlers on Sundays for only 10 bucks each. Choose from taproom beers that include Daniel Driscoll Pale Ale, an estate beer brewed in collaboration with Threes Brewing and named after the man who preserved the hop from extinction, Super Summer Local, made with Interboro Spirits & Ales using all their own ILF barley malt and nugget hops with some Righteous Farms red winter wheat and Peerenboom pear cider aged in pear brandy barrels. June 10-11, they will host the NY Capital District Renaissance Festival. Catskill Brewery in Livingston Manor has two different saisons out now, one that is bright and tart and the other that is wilder and dry hopped. Part of these two beers will be kept and added to, in order to keep the cultures going for future releases. Other current beers include a Berlinerweiss, a new batch of TAP New York award winning Freak Tractor Wild Ale, their latest Buried Cities Lager Series, Dry Hopped American Pilsner. In late June, they will release a double IPA and in July expect the next batch of their TAP New York award winning Eye of The Newt barrel-aged Flanders Red Ale. Blue Collar Brewery in Poughkeepsie has three summer seasonals on: 4% hefeweizen, an unfiltered New England-style pale ale and a pilsner. Pine Island Brewing's latest beer is a big malty and hoppy brown ale that you can sample in their outdoor beer garden.

CH Evans Brewing Co. in Albany won gold again for their 9.6% Union Station Belgian Quad, made by adding some ILF Brewer's Gold Hard Cider after fermentation. New summer beers include a 6.3% saison brewed with 30% Spelt and hopped with French Triskel hops, Miami Weisse (Berliner) singly hopped with New Zealand Kohatu, lime zest and fermented with GoodBelly Probiotics. Sometime in June look for Northeast- style 6.7% Spaceman IPA hopped with Calypso, Galaxy, Comet and Apollo hops. North River Hops and Brewing in Wappingers Falls recently rolled out barrels of their new barrel-aged Nut Brown Ale made with and aged on coconut and cacao nibs. Glenmere Brewing in Florida has a new pale ale and a new batch of 7.5% Lucid Dragon IPA. Argyle Brewing in Greenwich has officially opened their second taproom in nearby Cambridge where you can get 4.3% Cute Little Blonde Ale, 6% Black IPA and other flagship brews. Hyde Park Brewing just tapped a new iteration of their 6% Maibock made with all New York State ingredients and in late June they will have summer seasonals like 4.7% Hefeweizen and 4.6% Schwarzbier. Rushing Duck in Chester released their first hoppy Grisette made with raw barley. June 3 there will be a brewery to brewery run between them and Glenmere Brewing in Florida and June 16 they will host a local beer dinner at Lucy's; in July, their Zingerbier returns. The Bull and Barrel Brewpub in Brewster has an outdoor beer garden that is serving eight in-house beers including new summer seasonals like 5.6% Tailgater Blonde Ale brewed with 30 IBUs of Summit and Amarillo hops, 5.2% Coconut Cream Ale and the return of the very first beer that they ever brewed, 4.8% Whiskey Stout. You can drink up while playing horseshoes and beer pong by the fire pit listening to live acoustic music.

