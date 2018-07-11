Matt Perry from Chatham Brewing and Scot Veltman from Indian Ladder Farms Cidery and Brewery at the NYSBA Festival in Albany.

By Mark A Marnell

markmarnell@yahoo.com

Pennings Farm in Warwick has renovated its Beer Garden with a new roof, outdoor fans, expanded open air patio floorspace with additional seating, new lighting, permanent and mobile outdoor food area, 12-tap system, and beer and cider on tap with walk-in cooler system. Summer Sundays music is scheduled for the space.

Also Pennings Farm Cidery has teamed with NY Giant running back Rashad Jennings to raise funds for Literacy and Mentorship Programs Benefitting Underprivileged Youth. Running Back to the Farm, an all ages event positioned to raise money for underprivileged youth literacy, mentorship and health and fitness programs is set for Aug 4, 2-7pm. The day is packed with live music, delicious food truck eats, a selection of Pennings Farm Cidery’s own hard cider, New York State craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails and fun activities for all ages. More info at Pennings Farm Cidery.

John Eccles, one of the original founders of TAP® New York Beer and Food Festival and long time Head Brewer at the Hyde Park Brewing Co., retired from brewing. We will miss John and wish him best of luck in his other endeavors. Former Hudson Brewing Co. brewer, Aaron Maas, took over the brewing reins. Sloop Brewing in Elizaville is slated to have their production brewery up and running in East Fishkill, late July or August. They have struck several distribution deals for several states in anticipation of increased production numbers. These include Rafa Distributing for South Carolina, Hunterdon Distributing for New Jersey and Stockertown Distributing for Eastern PA.

Rushing Duck Brewing collaborated with fellow Chester NY based Long Lot Farm Brewery to make Right Down Meadow IPL. It is made with 100% NY ingredients and it will be introduced at a Hop Up event at Long Lot Farm Brewery July 21. It joins their latest summer beer, 5.4% Roselle Pale Ale hopped with Citra and Simcoe and conditioned on hibiscus flowers. Look for both Chester breweries to be pouring all summer at the Chester NY Music Series. Chester NY Music

Keegan Ales in Kingston just released new year round 4% Hudson Lager. It is a sessionable pilsner hopped with Cascade and Centennial and will be out in bottles early in September. The pilsner joins 5.5% Summerfest Hefeweizen made with imported German malts and in mid-July 7% Monkey Trial #003 Hazy NEIPA will be out, made with tangerine and soursop puree and this time, hopped with Citra, Simcoe and Mandarina. Shrewd Fox Brewery in Eldred released their new summer peach wheat in time for the 4th of July and they are in the process of opening up a new Glen Spey branch located in an historical building dating back to 1868. The location will be used for aging beers in bourbon, single malt scotch and apple brandy barrels and it will be equipped with a taproom replete with a late 19th century ornately built bar.

Newburgh Brewing has several beers on tap for July. These include new one off 4% traditional hefeweizen called Hefe’ry Hudson and the next two Boss Collaboration Series beers; 6% BarnBoss Farmhouse (100% NY) IPA brewed with Plan Bee Farm Brewery made with Hudson Valley Malt and Crooked Creek hops and 6.5% BoroughBoss India Pale Lager brewed with Five Boroughs Brewing. Both Boss beers will be available in NY, CT, MA and RI. In early August look for Hefe’d Up heavily dry hopped hefeweizen and JuiceBoss brewed with Sloop Brewing. New Paltz Brewing in Wawarsing just released a new Kölsch for the summer and it joins an amber ale, a pale ale and other Teutonic beers currently on tap that include bock, hefeweizen, rauchweizen, grätzer and dampfbier styles. The second week of July, look for the release of a 3- way collaboration beer brewed to commemorate Saratoga Race Track’s 155th season. The beer is a Red IPA, named Big Red made by RS Taylor and Sons Brewery in Hebron and Saratoga Springs, Racing City Brewery in Saratoga Springs and Northway Brewing in Queensbury NY. It clocks in at 8% abv and will be available on draft and in 16-oz cans at the participating breweries.

Mill House Brewing in Poughkeepsie just rolled out kegs of its first Brewer and Chef collaboration. It is 7% Juggling Chainsaws NEIPA made with rhubarb, strawberry and hibiscus and you can purchase cans of it at the brewpub. Two other summer draft beers include a Hefeweizen and their 4500 Mexican Lager. Brown’s Brewing in Troy and Hoosick Falls has the summer covered with a number of new beers. First up is their new 16-oz can release of Citra and Mosaic hopped #SuchTaste NEIPA to be followed up by Amarillo and Mosaic hopped #BIKES and eventually by El Dorado and Azacca hopped #GETMONEY. Bottles of Pastiche Golden Sour, aged in French oak and then bourbon barrels with lemon zest are now on sale. Other summer releases include English Summer Blonde Ale infused with Earl Grey Tea, Peach Fuzz saison dry hopped with Mosaic and aged with peach puree, 5.6% Deck Beer wheat ale made with botanicals and an 8.1% double dry hopped double IPA appropriately named I Need An Adult, hopped with El Dorado, Azacca, Citra, and Mosaic.

Table 41 Brewing in Latham is hosting a Thirsty Thursday Concert Series at their open-air taproom at Lanthiers Grove. to include food trucks and entertainers like The Matt Evans Band, Larry Parker’s Blues and Josh Casano. July 5th, they will honor and support Military and First Responders for an appreciation night with special summer beers that include Peppermint Porter, ILEAN Pale Ale, Double ESB and 41 Trivi-Ale Amber IPA) and more. Argyle Brewing Co. just built a new beer garden at their Greenwich location where they now have games like cornhole and live music regularly. The location also has become home to the A.rgyle S.uds S.ociety Home Brew Club that is open to all with brew sessions held in the alley once a month. The Cambridge taproom, located in the historic Train Depot, has live music nightly and is host to Iggy’s Good Eats food truck. You will find summer beers at both locations like 4.3% Summer Shandy and year round 3.6% Caddisfly Cream Ale that join their other flagships 5.6% Hop to IT IPA 5.2% Alter Your Brew Altbier 4.3% Cute Little Blonde Ale 4.8% Oat Me Stout, 5.5% Woodland Ale 5.5% APA and 5% Rough and Ready No. 2 Red Ale.

Pine Island Brewery has 5.5% Wild Apricot kettle sour on for the summer and it will be joined by other summer beers in August like 5.5% Blood Orange Sun IPA and 6.7% Res Moon Rye IPA. CH Evans Brewing in Albany celebrates summer with their historic remake of 19th century 9.5% Albany Ale, brewed using 6-row malt, honey and a touch of salt and made in conjunction with Craig Gravina and the Discover Albany team. Additional summer beers include 4.5% Skyway Kettle Sour made with local sour cherries, the third rendition of 8% Albany IPA, made this time, with Amarillo, Mandarina and Lemon Drop hops, 5.6% Amarillo hopped O.K. Pilsner named with a nod to Old Kinderhook where President Martin Van Buren hailed from, and 4.5% Quackenbush Blonde Kolsch made with Weyermann floor malted Bohemian Pilsner, Munich, Carafoan, and Melenoidin Malts, hopped with Saaz and cold aged.

Helderberg Mountain Brewing in East Berne is donating a buck to animal shelters for every pint it sells of For Paws Porter. At their taproom, they have a Nitro tap that they cycle through some of their beers like Brush Hog Brown Ale, Bluestone Blonde Ale, Finn’s Irish Red Ale, and Simmons Ax Milk Stout. Their latest summer beer is Zwick’s Bavarian Hefeweizen, named with a nod to the former name of the restaurant that houses their brewpub on Warner’s Lake. Summer taproom hours are Friday 4-8pm, Saturday 12-6pm, and Sunday 2-6pm. Indian Ladder Farms Cider and Brewery in Altamont released 6.6% Don’t Call Me Sprinkles IPL. The NEIPL was made with Waffle Cones, Hudson Valley Pale Malt, Hudson Valley Red Wheat, ILF Navarro Hulless Naked Oats, ILF Nugget, ILF 3 Cs Blend, ILF Helderberg and some Vic Secret. Also on tap is 5.2% Grandmaflage Sour Lager, 6.3% Homie Haulers NEIPL made with all NY malt, a house lager strain, ILF Nugget then dry hopped with Galaxy, Vic Secret and Mosaic, and a breakfast stout made with maple sap, cider doughnuts and locally roasted coffee beans.

The Brewery at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park collaborated with ILF on a Vienna-like Lager Beer for the summer made with all Hudson Valley Malt and ILF Cascade Hops. Crossroads Brewing in Athens and Catskill has new Greens Fees Hoppy Pilsner on for the summer as well as their latest all NY Short, Tart and Handsome ILF collab series beer, 4.2% Homegrown Norwegian Style Raw Ale. At the brewery in Catskill, there is outside seating, food trucks and cornhole where they are now pumping out three canned beers regularly: Outrage IPA, New Normal Unfiltered IPA, and Black Rock Stout.