Hudson Valley Updates 8-7-19

by ecteam

By Mark A. Marnell

markmarnell@yahoo.com

The NYS Brewers Association has added another NY Craft Brewers Festival that will be

held at the Belmont Racetrack in Elmont, NY on Saturday, Sept. 7 1:30-6:00pm. The festival

actually takes place at the final turn so revelers and beer enthusiasts can sample beer from

over 60 NY Breweries and bet on the horses to boot! https://thinknydrinkny.com/long-island/ .

At the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse on Aug. 21, the NYSBA will feature 4 NYS

breweries each day in the Horticulture Building where you can sample and buy their NY

crafted beer.

Sloop Brewing in East Fishkill just installed three more 120-bbl fermenters to help make

more Juice Bomb for their 6-state territory, which now includes South Carolina. The East

Fishkill facility now has a total of 12 120-bbl fermenters that accommodate established

favorites and new beers like their latest year round offering, Super Soft. It is available in

cans and on draft.

Westtown Brew Works has expanded their food offerings by adding “The Pit” BBQ to go

with their Wood Fired Pizza and have expanded their hours of operation to include 4-9:30

Wed-Fri and 12-7:30 Sat and Sun. They also have begun a barrel-aging series of brews

using Black Dirt Distillery Bourbon Barrels, and the first up will be their 9% Bad

Archaeology Dubbel aged for four months.

The Brewery at The CIA and the school will be back in session Aug. 20 and, to go with the

flagship IPA and Wit, there is a new 7.2% Citra, El Dorado and Mosaic hopped Class Project

NEIPA called Professor Haze. In late August, PRB American Pilsner returns, as does their

Oktoberfest in September. For the first time, you can drink Mise en Place Wit off premises,

in the Crew Restaurant in Poughkeepsie and as a guest tap beer at the Brooklyn Brewery.

Negotiations are underway and outside availability will continue to expand going forward.

Those familiar with the CIA’s Brew U Beerfest, know it expands each year. This year, there

will be a mix of Hudson Valley, Capital Region and NYC breweries and cideries and of

course there will be seminars and great food to go with the brews. Early bird discount

tickets can be purchased on line by Aug. 23rd for this popular October event.

Cousin Ale Works in Wappinger Falls was just recently voted the Hudson Valley’s Best

Brewery and Hudson Valley’s Best Tasting Room for 2019 by Hudson Valley Magazine’s

readers poll. Their latest summer beers are Chocolate Strawberry Stout and their first

Belgian Blonde called Days Are The Worst. On Aug. 21, they will host a Luau where 35

bucks will get you a complete Hawaiian Buffet all night long, a DJ and one drink. In

September, they will have a 90s vs. 2000 DJ dance party with multiple DJs.

New Paltz Brewing in Wawarsing released their Dampfbier or Steam Beer that is a 5%

rarely seen German Ale. Mid September they will have an Oktoberfest celebration that will

feature their 6.8% Oktoberfest, music and food.

Keegan Ales in Kingston will have their latest Monkey Trials #8 coming out in mid-to-late

August and this time it will be an NEIPA. They have also started raising money for cancer

research sponsoring organized beer mile runs and sales of Beer Mile Beer on draft and in

growlers. Over the last few years, a regimen of runners has emerged at Keegan Ales and

they call themselves the Keegan Army. For more info, check out www.beermile.com .

CH Evans Brewing in Albany has thrown a Kölsch twist on their 5.3% Quackenbush

Blonde and are even serving it up in .2L Stange glasses. It joins 5.8% Skyway Fruited Kettle

Sours in Peach, Cherry-Lime, and Raspberry-Lemon varieties; 5.5% Wai-Iti and Mosaic

hopped Oh, My Wai-Iti New Zealand Pale Ale; and 6.5% 2019 Ales for ALS, Lou’s on First

IPA, where $1 of every pint sold goes back to the ALS Therapy Development Institute. In

Mid-to-late September, look for 5% Dunkelweizen and 5.8% Oktoberfest. On Sept. 9, CH

Evans will host a Too Many Chiefs collaboration beer dinner featuring five different chefs

and five different breweries.

Wolf Hollow Brewing Co. in Glenville, NY has released their 6.2% American Pale Ale for

ALS.

The Fox N Hare Brewing Co. in Middletown is releasing 4.7% Blackberry Blossom

American Sour w/ Blackberries and 10% Fallen Pines Imperial IPA in August. On Sept. 25

they will celebrate two years with live music, specialty beers and food and drink specials.

Old Klaverack Brewery in Hudson will be hosting its annual Lobster Fest August 17, 2-

8pm. New beers coming out will be Here Comes The Milkman limited release Milk Stout in

mid-August, Red Mills Amber Ale in early September and Psych-O-Jack Pumpkin Ale by

mid-September.

Helderberg Mountain Brewing in East Berne has music every Saturday to go with their

beer slate that includes: Bozenkill Belgian Wit made with all 100% NY ingredients,

Reidville Amber made with 97% NY ingredients and the return of Round Bale Pale. There

are always two Nitro taps available, one of which has their flagship brew For Paws Porter

and the other rotating tap currently featuring Bluestone Strawberry Blonde Ale.

Argyle Brewing has expanded hours and is now open on Tuesdays for the summer in both

Greenwich and Cambridge locations. Summer beers that join their normal slate of brews

include: 4.4% Cute Little Blonde Ale, 4% Summer Shandy, 4.4 % Alter Your Bier, and 4.6

% Caddisfly Cream Ale. Look for Music and Food Trucks to go with your brew.

Hyde Park Brewing is pouring its annual violet colored Blueberry Blonde and in mid

August look for an all NY made collaboration ale made with the Brewery at the CIA that

uses pilsner malt from 1886 out of Syracuse and hops from Kinderhook Creek Hop Yard.

Their Oktoberfest will be released the last weekend in September replete with food, music

and lots of fanfare.